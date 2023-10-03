ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized after a large crane collapsed outside of a Florida apartment complex and fell on top of them Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC Affiliate WESH.

The incident happened on Heather Moss Drive in Orange County, the news station reported.

According to WESH, the victim was pulled from the wreckage and taken to HCA Osceola Regional Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire rescue crews told WESH that the crane produced a diesel leak, which is being cleaned up.

This is a developing story.