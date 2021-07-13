COVID-19 outbreak reported after 16 infected in Orlando 911 call center

Florida

by: WESH Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando officials confirmed Tuesday that 16 employees at a 911 Communication Center had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said all of the employees are self-isolating and six employees are in quarantine, due to possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms.

The Communication Center took the following measures as a result of the outbreak:

  • Staff are required to wear a face mask at all times unless at their desk.
  • Temperature checks are made upon entry.
  • A cleaning crew cleans twice a day at the facility, especially high-touched surface areas.
  • An Aeroclave unit, which is a machine equipped to disinfect and decontaminate spaces and surfaces, is utilized weekly to further sanitize commonly shared areas.
  • Hand sanitizer stations remain deployed throughout the building.
  • Any vendors or visitors are not able to go inside the facility at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss