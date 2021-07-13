COVID-19 outbreak reported after 16 infected in Orlando 911 call center

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando officials confirmed Tuesday that 16 employees at a 911 Communication Center had tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said all of the employees are self-isolating and six employees are in quarantine, due to possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms.
The Communication Center took the following measures as a result of the outbreak:
- Staff are required to wear a face mask at all times unless at their desk.
- Temperature checks are made upon entry.
- A cleaning crew cleans twice a day at the facility, especially high-touched surface areas.
- An Aeroclave unit, which is a machine equipped to disinfect and decontaminate spaces and surfaces, is utilized weekly to further sanitize commonly shared areas.
- Hand sanitizer stations remain deployed throughout the building.
- Any vendors or visitors are not able to go inside the facility at this time.