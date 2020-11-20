Court puts halt on local conversion therapy bans in Florida

FILE – In this June 30, 2019, file photo parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBTQ pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. Democrats flooded Twitter and email inboxes this week with praise for the watershed Supreme Court decision shielding gay, lesbian and transgender people from job discrimination. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court is blocking the enforcement of local ordinances in Florida that ban therapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors.

In a ruling issued Friday, the U.S. 11th District Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned a lower court decision not to grant an injunction in a lawsuit challenging ordinances.

The local laws established by Palm Beach County and Boca Raton ban what’s known as conversion therapy. The local laws were challenged by two therapists who argued they are an infringement on their constitutional right to free speech.

A group that fights for LGBTQ civil rights, New York-based Lambda Legal, criticized the decision.