Court documents ask Parkland parents to prove mental anguish

Lori Alhadeff shows a pendant bearing a photo of her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, among the 17 people killed during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Friday, March 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Alhadeff has been championing a bill to require all public schools across Florida to put in place a panic button system to give schools a direct link with first responders. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parents who sued a school district after their children died in a mass shooting at a Florida high school are being asked to turn over psychiatric records to prove they’ve suffered mental anguish.

The Broward County school district’s demand is included in a recent court filing.

Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff lost her teenage daughter in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. She called the demand “harassing, burdensome” and an invasion of privacy.

The demand is one of about 75 questions being asked to address. A hearing is planned for Thursday.

