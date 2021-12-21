Couple leaves mom and 11 puppies behind at Florida animal shelter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Surveillance video caught a couple dropping off a box of puppies and leaving their dog behind at the Walton County animal shelter Sunday afternoon.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a man dropped off a box with 11 puppies inside at the shelter after the woman went through the donations left at the door.

Deputies say you can see in the video the couple get back into their car, leaving their dog behind.

After an hour of the dog and puppies being left out, staff members say they saw the dog through the window and brought them inside.

The shelter says that on Sundays their shelter is closed for the public — but there is a sign on the door that reads, “STOP, do not bring your animal inside. For assistance call, (850) 892-8758.”

The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of what kind of treatment these animals received before coming to the shelter.

If you are able to open your home to these animals, please reach out to Alaqua Animal Refuge.

If you can identify the people in the video, you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111