It’s been a busy year for tornadoes in the U.S. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as many as 1,155 twisters have touched down across the country since the start of the year, above the average for this time of year.

A single day can drive up tornado counts. March 31, 2023, accounted for 163 tornadoes across the Midwest and South. Tornado activity usually peaks in the spring and early summer, and the pace of tornadoes usually slows around late summer. A smaller-scale second tornado season emerges in the fall, mostly in the Gulf Coast states.

Stacker used data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information to find the counties in Florida that have experienced the most tornadoes since 2000. While data is available going back to 1950, tornado tracking by the National Weather Service became more robust and accurate in the 1990s. Since counties can vary in size, they are ranked by the number of tornadoes per 100 square miles. Counties that experienced less than five tornadoes are not included.

The counties that encounter the most tornadoes aren’t all in the infamous Tornado Alley. When adjusted for county area, the top 10 counties that experienced the most tornadoes since 2000 are from nine different states, all in the Southeast with the exception of Cleveland County, Oklahoma.

Research has shown that Tornado Alley is shifting due to warming temperatures fueled by climate change. In the future, the Southeast could become the region that receives the bulk of the country’s tornadoes. It’s a concerning trend as the South is more populated than the Great Plains and has a higher concentration of mobile homes than other parts of the country, making the storms potentially deadlier and costlier.

As of August 2023, 75 people have died from tornadoes this year, and over 60% of those deaths occurred in mobile homes.

The best way to stay protected during tornadoes is to have multiple ways of receiving storm updates including social media, radio, television, and sirens, and to immediately seek shelter in a basement or interior room without windows when a tornado watch escalates to a warning.

Read on to see which counties experience the most tornadoes in Florida.

50. Glades County

Tornadoes since 2000: 10 (1.24 per 100 square miles)

#1,604 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

49. Alachua County

Tornadoes since 2000: 11 (1.26 per 100 square miles)

#1,581 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

48. Hernando County

Tornadoes since 2000: 6 (1.27 per 100 square miles)

#1,570 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

47. Collier County

Tornadoes since 2000: 26 (1.30 per 100 square miles)

#1,552 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

46. Jefferson County

Tornadoes since 2000: 8 (1.34 per 100 square miles)

#1,525 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

45. Putnam County

Tornadoes since 2000: 10 (1.37 per 100 square miles)

#1,503 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

44. Calhoun County

Tornadoes since 2000: 8 (1.41 per 100 square miles)

#1,475 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 2

43. Gulf County

Tornadoes since 2000: 8 (1.42 per 100 square miles)

#1,469 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

42. Citrus County

Tornadoes since 2000: 9 (1.55 per 100 square miles)

#1,393 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

41. Liberty County

Tornadoes since 2000: 13 (1.56 per 100 square miles)

#1,391 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 2

40. Madison County

Tornadoes since 2000: 11 (1.58 per 100 square miles)

#1,371 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

39. Seminole County

Tornadoes since 2000: 5 (1.62 per 100 square miles)

#1,340 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

38. Nassau County

Tornadoes since 2000: 11 (1.70 per 100 square miles)

#1,282 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

37. Orange County

Tornadoes since 2000: 16 (1.77 per 100 square miles)

#1,231 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

36. Lake County

Tornadoes since 2000: 17 (1.81 per 100 square miles)

#1,197 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

35. Gadsden County

Tornadoes since 2000: 10 (1.94 per 100 square miles)

#1,106 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

34. Hardee County

Tornadoes since 2000: 13 (2.04 per 100 square miles)

#1,029 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

33. Polk County

Tornadoes since 2000: 37 (2.06 per 100 square miles)

#1,015 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

32. Holmes County

Tornadoes since 2000: 10 (2.09 per 100 square miles)

#994 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

31. Suwannee County

Tornadoes since 2000: 15 (2.18 per 100 square miles)

#941 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

30. Martin County

Tornadoes since 2000: 12 (2.21 per 100 square miles)

#926 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

29. Leon County

Tornadoes since 2000: 15 (2.25 per 100 square miles)

#889 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

28. Volusia County

Tornadoes since 2000: 25 (2.27 per 100 square miles)

#871 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

27. Santa Rosa County

Tornadoes since 2000: 23 (2.27 per 100 square miles)

#869 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

26. Indian River County

Tornadoes since 2000: 12 (2.39 per 100 square miles)

#799 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

25. Jackson County

Tornadoes since 2000: 22 (2.40 per 100 square miles)

#790 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

24. Washington County

Tornadoes since 2000: 14 (2.40 per 100 square miles)

#785 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

23. Wakulla County

Tornadoes since 2000: 15 (2.47 per 100 square miles)

#739 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 2

22. Miami-Dade County

Tornadoes since 2000: 47 (2.48 per 100 square miles)

#737 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

21. Walton County

Tornadoes since 2000: 27 (2.60 per 100 square miles)

#681 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 6

20. Okaloosa County

Tornadoes since 2000: 25 (2.69 per 100 square miles)

#635 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

19. Monroe County

Tornadoes since 2000: 27 (2.75 per 100 square miles)

#613 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

18. Hillsborough County

Tornadoes since 2000: 29 (2.84 per 100 square miles)

#570 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

17. Flagler County

Tornadoes since 2000: 14 (2.88 per 100 square miles)

#555 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

16. Bradford County

Tornadoes since 2000: 9 (3.06 per 100 square miles)

#475 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

15. Duval County

Tornadoes since 2000: 24 (3.15 per 100 square miles)

#442 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

14. Sarasota County

Tornadoes since 2000: 18 (3.24 per 100 square miles)

#401 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

13. St. Lucie County

Tornadoes since 2000: 19 (3.32 per 100 square miles)

#373 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

12. Pasco County

Tornadoes since 2000: 26 (3.48 per 100 square miles)

#332 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

11. Manatee County

Tornadoes since 2000: 26 (3.50 per 100 square miles)

#324 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

10. Escambia County

Tornadoes since 2000: 23 (3.50 per 100 square miles)

#323 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

9. Franklin County

Tornadoes since 2000: 19 (3.55 per 100 square miles)

#313 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

8. Bay County

Tornadoes since 2000: 29 (3.82 per 100 square miles)

#262 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 2

7. Broward County

Tornadoes since 2000: 47 (3.88 per 100 square miles)

#251 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 3

6. Palm Beach County

Tornadoes since 2000: 78 (3.96 per 100 square miles)

#240 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 3

5. Brevard County

Tornadoes since 2000: 42 (4.14 per 100 square miles)

#207 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

4. Charlotte County

Tornadoes since 2000: 30 (4.41 per 100 square miles)

#169 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 1

3. Lee County

Tornadoes since 2000: 40 (5.10 per 100 square miles)

#101 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

2. St. Johns County

Tornadoes since 2000: 32 (5.33 per 100 square miles)

#86 nationally

Tornadoes this year, as of May 31: 0

1. Pinellas County