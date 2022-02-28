Counties with the most renters in Florida

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with most renters in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by percent of housing units occupied by renters as of 2019 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

1 / 30Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Manatee County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 27.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,144 (+19.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #15 highest rent among counties in Florida, #225 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 43.2%

— #29 most common among counties in Florida, #483 among all counties nationwide

2 / 30Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#29. Lee County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 27.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,154 (+21.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #13 highest rent among counties in Florida, #212 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.2%

— #23 most common among counties in Florida, #393 among all counties nationwide

3 / 30Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Okeechobee County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 27.8%

– 2019 median gross rent: $772 (+11.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #48 highest rent among counties in Florida, #1,161 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.4%

— #42 most common among counties in Florida, #924 among all counties nationwide

4 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pasco County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 27.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,062 (+14.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #24 highest rent among counties in Florida, #314 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 43.4%

— #28 most common among counties in Florida, #466 among all counties nationwide

5 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbia County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 28.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $829 (+6.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #42 highest rent among counties in Florida, #863 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.4%

— #56 most common among counties in Florida, #1,563 among all counties nationwide

6 / 30Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Putnam County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 29.3%

– 2019 median gross rent: $728 (+9.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #51 highest rent among counties in Florida, #1,452 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.4%

— #22 most common among counties in Florida, #377 among all counties nationwide

7 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Volusia County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 29.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,046 (+13.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #26 highest rent among counties in Florida, #340 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 48.4%

— #9 most common among counties in Florida, #159 among all counties nationwide

8 / 30Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jackson County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 30.2%

– 2019 median gross rent: $656 (+9.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #61 highest rent among counties in Florida, #2,133 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.3%

— #48 most common among counties in Florida, #1,079 among all counties nationwide

9 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#22. DeSoto County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 30.3%

– 2019 median gross rent: $687 (+3.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #57 highest rent among counties in Florida, #1,833 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 46.2%

— #14 most common among counties in Florida, #266 among all counties nationwide

10 / 30Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bradford County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 30.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $833 (+18.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #41 highest rent among counties in Florida, #844 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 36.3%

— #53 most common among counties in Florida, #1,426 among all counties nationwide

11 / 30Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Palm Beach County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 31.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,398 (+19.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #2 highest rent among counties in Florida, #78 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 49.9%

— #6 most common among counties in Florida, #118 among all counties nationwide

12 / 30Canva

#19. Polk County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 31.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $978 (+12.4% change in rent since 2015)

— #35 highest rent among counties in Florida, #449 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.9%

— #36 most common among counties in Florida, #720 among all counties nationwide

13 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hamilton County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 32.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $604 (-0.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #64 highest rent among counties in Florida, #2,603 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.7%

— #54 most common among counties in Florida, #1,519 among all counties nationwide

14 / 30Canva

#17. Pinellas County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 33.0%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,112 (+16.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #19 highest rent among counties in Florida, #259 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 43.9%

— #26 most common among counties in Florida, #420 among all counties nationwide

15 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Union County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 33.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $657 (+2.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #60 highest rent among counties in Florida, #2,127 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 25.6%

— #66 most common among counties in Florida, #2,704 among all counties nationwide

16 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hendry County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.7%

– 2019 median gross rent: $786 (+10.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #45 highest rent among counties in Florida, #1,076 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.1%

— #35 most common among counties in Florida, #703 among all counties nationwide

17 / 30j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bay County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 34.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,049 (+13.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #25 highest rent among counties in Florida, #335 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.2%

— #41 most common among counties in Florida, #826 among all counties nationwide

18 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hardee County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 35.1%

– 2019 median gross rent: $740 (+17.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #50 highest rent among counties in Florida, #1,369 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.0%

— #49 most common among counties in Florida, #1,118 among all counties nationwide

19 / 30Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Seminole County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 35.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,242 (+15.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #9 highest rent among counties in Florida, #149 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.4%

— #34 most common among counties in Florida, #666 among all counties nationwide

20 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Okaloosa County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 36.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,127 (+10.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #18 highest rent among counties in Florida, #243 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.7%

— #46 most common among counties in Florida, #1,021 among all counties nationwide

21 / 30Canva

#10. Broward County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 37.9%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,392 (+16.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #3 highest rent among counties in Florida, #81 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 51.6%

— #5 most common among counties in Florida, #78 among all counties nationwide

22 / 30Canva

#9. Escambia County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 38.0%

– 2019 median gross rent: $983 (+10.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #32 highest rent among counties in Florida, #436 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.0%

— #44 most common among counties in Florida, #980 among all counties nationwide

23 / 30Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Osceola County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 38.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,228 (+17.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #10 highest rent among counties in Florida, #154 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 51.9%

— #4 most common among counties in Florida, #71 among all counties nationwide

24 / 30Canva

#7. Monroe County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 40.5%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,627 (+17.5% change in rent since 2015)

— #1 highest rent among counties in Florida, #33 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 47.7%

— #10 most common among counties in Florida, #182 among all counties nationwide

25 / 30Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hillsborough County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 41.4%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,142 (+18.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #16 highest rent among counties in Florida, #227 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 42.5%

— #32 most common among counties in Florida, #548 among all counties nationwide

26 / 30Canva

#5. Duval County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 43.3%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,074 (+13.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #22 highest rent among counties in Florida, #298 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.3%

— #43 most common among counties in Florida, #941 among all counties nationwide

27 / 30Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#4. Orange County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 44.6%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,215 (+17.6% change in rent since 2015)

— #11 highest rent among counties in Florida, #164 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 46.3%

— #13 most common among counties in Florida, #261 among all counties nationwide

28 / 30DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Alachua County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 45.0%

– 2019 median gross rent: $983 (+12.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #32 highest rent among counties in Florida, #436 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 52.0%

— #3 most common among counties in Florida, #65 among all counties nationwide

29 / 30Canva

#2. Leon County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 47.0%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,024 (+10.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #30 highest rent among counties in Florida, #368 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 49.4%

— #7 most common among counties in Florida, #134 among all counties nationwide

30 / 30Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Dade County

– Housing units occupied by renters: 48.8%

– 2019 median gross rent: $1,328 (+19.4% change in rent since 2015)

— #4 highest rent among counties in Florida, #100 among all counties nationwide

– Renters paying over 35% of household income: 54.9%

— #1 most common among counties in Florida, #25 among all counties nationwide