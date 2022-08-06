The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#50. Pinellas County

– Population: 970,985

– Born in Florida: 323,204 (33.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 509,038 (52.4% of population)

— Midwest (16.7%), Northeast (21.2%), South (11.1%), West (3.5%)

– Born in another country: 117,413 (12.09% of population)

— Africa (0.45%) , Asia (2.78%), Europe (3.53%), Latin America (4.18%), North America (0.99%), Oceania (0.16%)

#49. Pasco County

– Population: 539,885

– Born in Florida: 183,441 (34.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 282,513 (52.3% of population)

— Midwest (15.2%), Northeast (23.1%), South (10.5%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 55,675 (10.31% of population)

— Africa (0.54%) , Asia (2.04%), Europe (1.88%), Latin America (5.13%), North America (0.69%), Oceania (0.03%)

#48. St. Lucie County

– Population: 320,914

– Born in Florida: 110,199 (34.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 150,213 (46.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (25.9%), South (9.1%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 51,788 (16.14% of population)

— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (1.58%), Europe (1.98%), Latin America (11.66%), North America (0.66%), Oceania (0.03%)

#47. Orange County

– Population: 1,373,784

– Born in Florida: 476,203 (34.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 459,773 (33.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (14.2%), South (8.8%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 304,388 (22.16% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (3.58%), Europe (1.50%), Latin America (16.15%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

#46. Lake County

– Population: 356,115

– Born in Florida: 124,116 (34.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 184,358 (51.8% of population)

— Midwest (16.0%), Northeast (20.4%), South (12.3%), West (3.1%)

– Born in another country: 34,712 (9.75% of population)

— Africa (0.40%) , Asia (1.08%), Europe (1.62%), Latin America (6.16%), North America (0.47%), Oceania (0.02%)

#45. Broward County

– Population: 1,942,273

– Born in Florida: 680,883 (35.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 527,909 (27.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.0%), Northeast (15.4%), South (5.3%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 666,420 (34.31% of population)

— Africa (0.42%) , Asia (2.85%), Europe (2.45%), Latin America (27.64%), North America (0.91%), Oceania (0.05%)

#44. St. Johns County

– Population: 255,410

– Born in Florida: 90,696 (35.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 140,589 (55.0% of population)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (19.8%), South (18.6%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 19,006 (7.44% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.92%), Europe (2.40%), Latin America (2.43%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.13%)

#43. Volusia County

– Population: 546,107

– Born in Florida: 194,159 (35.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 285,306 (52.2% of population)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (24.1%), South (13.0%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 42,634 (7.81% of population)

— Africa (0.47%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (1.74%), Latin America (3.63%), North America (0.54%), Oceania (0.04%)

#42. Santa Rosa County

– Population: 179,587

– Born in Florida: 64,867 (36.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 101,581 (56.6% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (9.0%), South (29.0%), West (6.8%)

– Born in another country: 8,437 (4.70% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (1.33%), Latin America (1.43%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.09%)

#41. Seminole County

– Population: 466,695

– Born in Florida: 172,918 (37.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 200,956 (43.1% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (18.1%), South (11.1%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 66,452 (14.24% of population)

— Africa (0.71%) , Asia (3.57%), Europe (1.82%), Latin America (7.70%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.05%)

#40. Highlands County

– Population: 104,574

– Born in Florida: 39,651 (37.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 48,701 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (17.1%), Northeast (16.2%), South (10.9%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 11,771 (11.26% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (1.08%), Europe (1.57%), Latin America (7.25%), North America (1.21%), Oceania (0.00%)

#39. Walton County

– Population: 71,049

– Born in Florida: 27,208 (38.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 38,043 (53.5% of population)

— Midwest (13.0%), Northeast (7.8%), South (28.0%), West (4.7%)

– Born in another country: 4,726 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (1.95%), Latin America (3.18%), North America (0.57%), Oceania (0.08%)

#38. Marion County

– Population: 360,210

– Born in Florida: 141,026 (39.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 178,325 (49.5% of population)

— Midwest (14.4%), Northeast (21.1%), South (11.4%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 27,042 (7.51% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (1.10%), Europe (1.25%), Latin America (4.71%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.02%)

#37. Hillsborough County

– Population: 1,451,358

– Born in Florida: 572,266 (39.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 541,644 (37.3% of population)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (13.7%), South (10.4%), West (3.1%)

– Born in another country: 259,581 (17.89% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (3.48%), Europe (1.37%), Latin America (11.98%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.06%)

#36. Bay County

– Population: 180,076

– Born in Florida: 73,266 (40.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 89,182 (49.5% of population)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (7.9%), South (25.0%), West (5.7%)

– Born in another country: 12,046 (6.69% of population)

— Africa (0.29%) , Asia (1.80%), Europe (1.55%), Latin America (2.74%), North America (0.31%), Oceania (0.01%)

#35. Polk County

– Population: 705,735

– Born in Florida: 296,684 (42.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 286,318 (40.6% of population)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (14.5%), South (11.2%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 74,414 (10.54% of population)

— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (1.28%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (7.52%), North America (0.51%), Oceania (0.01%)

#34. Clay County

– Population: 215,294

– Born in Florida: 91,028 (42.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 102,085 (47.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (11.7%), South (19.5%), West (5.9%)

– Born in another country: 14,069 (6.53% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (2.10%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (3.15%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.06%)

#33. Nassau County

– Population: 85,762

– Born in Florida: 38,055 (44.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 42,559 (49.6% of population)

— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (13.1%), South (21.0%), West (5.3%)

– Born in another country: 3,374 (3.93% of population)

— Africa (0.26%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (1.34%), Latin America (1.41%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.05%)

#32. Escambia County

– Population: 316,691

– Born in Florida: 144,075 (45.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 150,524 (47.5% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (7.2%), South (25.4%), West (6.0%)

– Born in another country: 16,238 (5.13% of population)

— Africa (0.22%) , Asia (2.36%), Europe (0.80%), Latin America (1.54%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.07%)

#31. Glades County

– Population: 13,777

– Born in Florida: 6,521 (47.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,497 (39.9% of population)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (10.2%), South (12.7%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,410 (10.23% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (9.12%), North America (0.75%), Oceania (0.00%)

#30. Duval County

– Population: 948,651

– Born in Florida: 459,600 (48.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 354,345 (37.4% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (10.1%), South (15.8%), West (3.7%)

– Born in another country: 108,012 (11.39% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (4.03%), Europe (1.70%), Latin America (4.81%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.04%)

#29. Hendry County

– Population: 41,472

– Born in Florida: 20,930 (50.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,501 (20.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (5.7%), South (9.7%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 11,133 (26.84% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.72%), Latin America (25.05%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.03%)

#28. DeSoto County

– Population: 37,371

– Born in Florida: 18,907 (50.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,451 (33.3% of population)

— Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (10.0%), South (8.7%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 5,528 (14.79% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (13.20%), North America (0.59%), Oceania (0.00%)

#27. Levy County

– Population: 40,979

– Born in Florida: 21,397 (52.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,816 (41.0% of population)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (14.3%), South (11.9%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 1,633 (3.98% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.91%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (2.16%), North America (0.35%), Oceania (0.01%)

#26. Gulf County

– Population: 15,073

– Born in Florida: 7,895 (52.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,408 (42.5% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (7.8%), South (22.2%), West (3.1%)

– Born in another country: 682 (4.52% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (1.35%), Latin America (2.61%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)

#25. Alachua County

– Population: 268,105

– Born in Florida: 141,207 (52.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 91,686 (34.2% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (10.6%), South (11.4%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 29,066 (10.84% of population)

— Africa (0.52%) , Asia (4.62%), Europe (1.28%), Latin America (3.97%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.05%)

#24. Okeechobee County

– Population: 41,611

– Born in Florida: 22,032 (52.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 14,201 (34.1% of population)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (9.3%), South (12.4%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 4,844 (11.64% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (9.56%), North America (0.85%), Oceania (0.00%)

#23. Leon County

– Population: 291,863

– Born in Florida: 166,811 (57.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 100,142 (34.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (8.2%), South (15.7%), West (3.5%)

– Born in another country: 19,395 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.62%) , Asia (2.80%), Europe (0.93%), Latin America (2.08%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.05%)

#22. Holmes County

– Population: 19,530

– Born in Florida: 11,255 (57.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,715 (39.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (4.1%), South (26.6%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 348 (1.78% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.49%), Latin America (0.91%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.02%)

#21. Putnam County

– Population: 73,784

– Born in Florida: 42,847 (58.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 26,451 (35.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (10.7%), South (13.9%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 3,113 (4.22% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.50%), Latin America (2.87%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.00%)

#20. Wakulla County

– Population: 32,855

– Born in Florida: 19,361 (58.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,379 (37.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (8.0%), South (19.1%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 818 (2.49% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.58%), Latin America (1.52%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

#19. Washington County

– Population: 25,094

– Born in Florida: 14,916 (59.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,022 (36.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (5.1%), South (22.1%), West (3.3%)

– Born in another country: 847 (3.38% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.79%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.26%)

#18. Franklin County

– Population: 11,914

– Born in Florida: 7,134 (59.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,174 (35.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (7.0%), South (18.6%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 420 (3.53% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (1.11%), Latin America (1.95%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.15%)

#17. Suwannee County

– Population: 44,290

– Born in Florida: 26,636 (60.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,010 (33.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (9.1%), South (13.4%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 2,139 (4.83% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (3.59%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.19%)

#16. Jefferson County

– Population: 14,278

– Born in Florida: 8,588 (60.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,960 (34.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (7.6%), South (17.8%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 494 (3.46% of population)

— Africa (0.81%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.95%), Latin America (1.04%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.04%)

#15. Jackson County

– Population: 47,409

– Born in Florida: 28,757 (60.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,714 (35.3% of population)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (21.5%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 1,291 (2.72% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.81%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

#14. Dixie County

– Population: 16,740

– Born in Florida: 10,384 (62.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,809 (34.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (8.8%), South (13.6%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 460 (2.75% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.69%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.82%), Oceania (0.00%)

#13. Madison County

– Population: 18,557

– Born in Florida: 11,528 (62.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,844 (31.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (4.3%), South (20.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 856 (4.61% of population)

— Africa (0.51%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (3.70%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

#12. Hamilton County

– Population: 14,397

– Born in Florida: 9,005 (62.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,497 (31.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (5.5%), South (18.2%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 662 (4.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (1.31%), Latin America (3.09%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.06%)

#11. Gilchrist County

– Population: 18,245

– Born in Florida: 11,507 (63.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,917 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (10.0%), South (12.2%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 781 (4.28% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.87%), Latin America (2.83%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%)

#10. Columbia County

– Population: 70,898

– Born in Florida: 44,827 (63.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 22,520 (31.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (7.9%), South (12.4%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 2,579 (3.64% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (2.15%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.03%)

#9. Hardee County

– Population: 27,027

– Born in Florida: 17,329 (64.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,928 (21.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.1%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 2,803 (10.37% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.50%), Latin America (8.60%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.05%)

#8. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,324

– Born in Florida: 9,628 (67.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,924 (27.4% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (12.2%), West (5.0%)

– Born in another country: 368 (2.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.94%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

#7. Union County

– Population: 15,282

– Born in Florida: 10,310 (67.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,404 (28.8% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.7%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 345 (2.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#6. Bradford County

– Population: 27,723

– Born in Florida: 18,719 (67.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,066 (29.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.0%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 696 (2.51% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (1.20%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.07%)

#5. Lafayette County

– Population: 8,576

– Born in Florida: 5,819 (67.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,739 (20.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.8%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 570 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (5.54%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.85%)

#4. Taylor County

– Population: 21,709

– Born in Florida: 15,266 (70.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,667 (26.1% of population)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (6.1%), South (12.2%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 631 (2.91% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.83%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

#3. Baker County

– Population: 28,679

– Born in Florida: 20,373 (71.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,622 (26.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (14.0%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 415 (1.45% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

#2. Liberty County

– Population: 8,333

– Born in Florida: 6,021 (72.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,912 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (5.5%), South (12.1%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 263 (3.16% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (1.20%), Latin America (1.74%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#1. Gadsden County

– Population: 45,787

– Born in Florida: 33,338 (72.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,676 (21.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (5.0%), South (11.0%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 2,294 (5.01% of population)

— Africa (0.39%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (4.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.01%)

