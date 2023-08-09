The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country.

In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

50. Pinellas County

Population: 970,985

Born in Florida: 323,204 (33.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 509,038 (52.4% of population)

— Midwest (16.7%), Northeast (21.2%), South (11.1%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (16.7%), Northeast (21.2%), South (11.1%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 117,413 (12.09% of population)

— Africa (0.45%) , Asia (2.78%), Europe (3.53%), Latin America (4.18%), North America (0.99%), Oceania (0.16%)

49. Pasco County

Population: 539,885

Born in Florida: 183,441 (34.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 282,513 (52.3% of population)

— Midwest (15.2%), Northeast (23.1%), South (10.5%), West (3.4%)

— Midwest (15.2%), Northeast (23.1%), South (10.5%), West (3.4%) Born in another country: 55,675 (10.31% of population)

— Africa (0.54%) , Asia (2.04%), Europe (1.88%), Latin America (5.13%), North America (0.69%), Oceania (0.03%)

48. St. Lucie County

Population: 320,914

Born in Florida: 110,199 (34.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 150,213 (46.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (25.9%), South (9.1%), West (2.2%)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (25.9%), South (9.1%), West (2.2%) Born in another country: 51,788 (16.14% of population)

— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (1.58%), Europe (1.98%), Latin America (11.66%), North America (0.66%), Oceania (0.03%)

47. Orange County

Population: 1,373,784

Born in Florida: 476,203 (34.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 459,773 (33.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (14.2%), South (8.8%), West (2.8%)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (14.2%), South (8.8%), West (2.8%) Born in another country: 304,388 (22.16% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (3.58%), Europe (1.50%), Latin America (16.15%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

46. Lake County

Population: 356,115

Born in Florida: 124,116 (34.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 184,358 (51.8% of population)

— Midwest (16.0%), Northeast (20.4%), South (12.3%), West (3.1%)

— Midwest (16.0%), Northeast (20.4%), South (12.3%), West (3.1%) Born in another country: 34,712 (9.75% of population)

— Africa (0.40%) , Asia (1.08%), Europe (1.62%), Latin America (6.16%), North America (0.47%), Oceania (0.02%)

45. Broward County

Population: 1,942,273

Born in Florida: 680,883 (35.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 527,909 (27.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.0%), Northeast (15.4%), South (5.3%), West (1.5%)

— Midwest (5.0%), Northeast (15.4%), South (5.3%), West (1.5%) Born in another country: 666,420 (34.31% of population)

— Africa (0.42%) , Asia (2.85%), Europe (2.45%), Latin America (27.64%), North America (0.91%), Oceania (0.05%)

44. St. Johns County

Population: 255,410

Born in Florida: 90,696 (35.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 140,589 (55.0% of population)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (19.8%), South (18.6%), West (4.2%)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (19.8%), South (18.6%), West (4.2%) Born in another country: 19,006 (7.44% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.92%), Europe (2.40%), Latin America (2.43%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.13%)

43. Volusia County

Population: 546,107

Born in Florida: 194,159 (35.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 285,306 (52.2% of population)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (24.1%), South (13.0%), West (3.0%)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (24.1%), South (13.0%), West (3.0%) Born in another country: 42,634 (7.81% of population)

— Africa (0.47%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (1.74%), Latin America (3.63%), North America (0.54%), Oceania (0.04%)

42. Santa Rosa County

Population: 179,587

Born in Florida: 64,867 (36.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 101,581 (56.6% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (9.0%), South (29.0%), West (6.8%)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (9.0%), South (29.0%), West (6.8%) Born in another country: 8,437 (4.70% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (1.33%), Latin America (1.43%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.09%)

41. Seminole County

Population: 466,695

Born in Florida: 172,918 (37.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 200,956 (43.1% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (18.1%), South (11.1%), West (3.4%)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (18.1%), South (11.1%), West (3.4%) Born in another country: 66,452 (14.24% of population)

— Africa (0.71%) , Asia (3.57%), Europe (1.82%), Latin America (7.70%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.05%)

40. Highlands County

Population: 104,574

Born in Florida: 39,651 (37.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 48,701 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (17.1%), Northeast (16.2%), South (10.9%), West (2.3%)

— Midwest (17.1%), Northeast (16.2%), South (10.9%), West (2.3%) Born in another country: 11,771 (11.26% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (1.08%), Europe (1.57%), Latin America (7.25%), North America (1.21%), Oceania (0.00%)

39. Walton County

Population: 71,049

Born in Florida: 27,208 (38.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 38,043 (53.5% of population)

— Midwest (13.0%), Northeast (7.8%), South (28.0%), West (4.7%)

— Midwest (13.0%), Northeast (7.8%), South (28.0%), West (4.7%) Born in another country: 4,726 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (1.95%), Latin America (3.18%), North America (0.57%), Oceania (0.08%)

38. Marion County

Population: 360,210

Born in Florida: 141,026 (39.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 178,325 (49.5% of population)

— Midwest (14.4%), Northeast (21.1%), South (11.4%), West (2.6%)

— Midwest (14.4%), Northeast (21.1%), South (11.4%), West (2.6%) Born in another country: 27,042 (7.51% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (1.10%), Europe (1.25%), Latin America (4.71%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.02%)

37. Hillsborough County

Population: 1,451,358

Born in Florida: 572,266 (39.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 541,644 (37.3% of population)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (13.7%), South (10.4%), West (3.1%)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (13.7%), South (10.4%), West (3.1%) Born in another country: 259,581 (17.89% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (3.48%), Europe (1.37%), Latin America (11.98%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.06%)

36. Bay County

Population: 180,076

Born in Florida: 73,266 (40.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 89,182 (49.5% of population)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (7.9%), South (25.0%), West (5.7%)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (7.9%), South (25.0%), West (5.7%) Born in another country: 12,046 (6.69% of population)

— Africa (0.29%) , Asia (1.80%), Europe (1.55%), Latin America (2.74%), North America (0.31%), Oceania (0.01%)

35. Polk County

Population: 705,735

Born in Florida: 296,684 (42.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 286,318 (40.6% of population)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (14.5%), South (11.2%), West (2.7%)

— Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (14.5%), South (11.2%), West (2.7%) Born in another country: 74,414 (10.54% of population)

— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (1.28%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (7.52%), North America (0.51%), Oceania (0.01%)

34. Clay County

Population: 215,294

Born in Florida: 91,028 (42.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 102,085 (47.4% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (11.7%), South (19.5%), West (5.9%)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (11.7%), South (19.5%), West (5.9%) Born in another country: 14,069 (6.53% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (2.10%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (3.15%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.06%)

33. Nassau County

Population: 85,762

Born in Florida: 38,055 (44.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 42,559 (49.6% of population)

— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (13.1%), South (21.0%), West (5.3%)

— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (13.1%), South (21.0%), West (5.3%) Born in another country: 3,374 (3.93% of population)

— Africa (0.26%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (1.34%), Latin America (1.41%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.05%)

32. Escambia County

Population: 316,691

Born in Florida: 144,075 (45.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 150,524 (47.5% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (7.2%), South (25.4%), West (6.0%)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (7.2%), South (25.4%), West (6.0%) Born in another country: 16,238 (5.13% of population)

— Africa (0.22%) , Asia (2.36%), Europe (0.80%), Latin America (1.54%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.07%)

31. Glades County

Population: 13,777

Born in Florida: 6,521 (47.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,497 (39.9% of population)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (10.2%), South (12.7%), West (1.4%)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (10.2%), South (12.7%), West (1.4%) Born in another country: 1,410 (10.23% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (9.12%), North America (0.75%), Oceania (0.00%)

30. Duval County

Population: 948,651

Born in Florida: 459,600 (48.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 354,345 (37.4% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (10.1%), South (15.8%), West (3.7%)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (10.1%), South (15.8%), West (3.7%) Born in another country: 108,012 (11.39% of population)

— Africa (0.61%) , Asia (4.03%), Europe (1.70%), Latin America (4.81%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.04%)

29. Hendry County

Population: 41,472

Born in Florida: 20,930 (50.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 8,501 (20.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (5.7%), South (9.7%), West (0.8%)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (5.7%), South (9.7%), West (0.8%) Born in another country: 11,133 (26.84% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.72%), Latin America (25.05%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.03%)

28. DeSoto County

Population: 37,371

Born in Florida: 18,907 (50.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 12,451 (33.3% of population)

— Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (10.0%), South (8.7%), West (1.8%)

— Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (10.0%), South (8.7%), West (1.8%) Born in another country: 5,528 (14.79% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (13.20%), North America (0.59%), Oceania (0.00%)

27. Levy County

Population: 40,979

Born in Florida: 21,397 (52.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 16,816 (41.0% of population)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (14.3%), South (11.9%), West (2.5%)

— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (14.3%), South (11.9%), West (2.5%) Born in another country: 1,633 (3.98% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.91%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (2.16%), North America (0.35%), Oceania (0.01%)

26. Gulf County

Population: 15,073

Born in Florida: 7,895 (52.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 6,408 (42.5% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (7.8%), South (22.2%), West (3.1%)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (7.8%), South (22.2%), West (3.1%) Born in another country: 682 (4.52% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (1.35%), Latin America (2.61%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)

25. Alachua County

Population: 268,105

Born in Florida: 141,207 (52.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 91,686 (34.2% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (10.6%), South (11.4%), West (3.0%)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (10.6%), South (11.4%), West (3.0%) Born in another country: 29,066 (10.84% of population)

— Africa (0.52%) , Asia (4.62%), Europe (1.28%), Latin America (3.97%), North America (0.39%), Oceania (0.05%)

24. Okeechobee County

Population: 41,611

Born in Florida: 22,032 (52.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 14,201 (34.1% of population)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (9.3%), South (12.4%), West (2.4%)

— Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (9.3%), South (12.4%), West (2.4%) Born in another country: 4,844 (11.64% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (9.56%), North America (0.85%), Oceania (0.00%)

23. Leon County

Population: 291,863

Born in Florida: 166,811 (57.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 100,142 (34.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (8.2%), South (15.7%), West (3.5%)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (8.2%), South (15.7%), West (3.5%) Born in another country: 19,395 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.62%) , Asia (2.80%), Europe (0.93%), Latin America (2.08%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.05%)

22. Holmes County

Population: 19,530

Born in Florida: 11,255 (57.6% of population)

Born in a different state: 7,715 (39.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (4.1%), South (26.6%), West (1.7%)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (4.1%), South (26.6%), West (1.7%) Born in another country: 348 (1.78% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.49%), Latin America (0.91%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.02%)

21. Putnam County

Population: 73,784

Born in Florida: 42,847 (58.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 26,451 (35.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (10.7%), South (13.9%), West (2.5%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (10.7%), South (13.9%), West (2.5%) Born in another country: 3,113 (4.22% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.50%), Latin America (2.87%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.00%)

20. Wakulla County

Population: 32,855

Born in Florida: 19,361 (58.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 12,379 (37.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (8.0%), South (19.1%), West (3.0%)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (8.0%), South (19.1%), West (3.0%) Born in another country: 818 (2.49% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.58%), Latin America (1.52%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

19. Washington County

Population: 25,094

Born in Florida: 14,916 (59.4% of population)

Born in a different state: 9,022 (36.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (5.1%), South (22.1%), West (3.3%)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (5.1%), South (22.1%), West (3.3%) Born in another country: 847 (3.38% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.79%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.26%)

18. Franklin County

Population: 11,914

Born in Florida: 7,134 (59.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,174 (35.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (7.0%), South (18.6%), West (1.9%)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (7.0%), South (18.6%), West (1.9%) Born in another country: 420 (3.53% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.23%), Europe (1.11%), Latin America (1.95%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.15%)

17. Suwannee County

Population: 44,290

Born in Florida: 26,636 (60.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 15,010 (33.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (9.1%), South (13.4%), West (4.2%)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (9.1%), South (13.4%), West (4.2%) Born in another country: 2,139 (4.83% of population)

— Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (3.59%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.19%)

16. Jefferson County

Population: 14,278

Born in Florida: 8,588 (60.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,960 (34.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (7.6%), South (17.8%), West (2.2%)

— Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (7.6%), South (17.8%), West (2.2%) Born in another country: 494 (3.46% of population)

— Africa (0.81%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.95%), Latin America (1.04%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.04%)

15. Jackson County

Population: 47,409

Born in Florida: 28,757 (60.7% of population)

Born in a different state: 16,714 (35.3% of population)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (21.5%), West (2.6%)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (21.5%), West (2.6%) Born in another country: 1,291 (2.72% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.81%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

14. Dixie County

Population: 16,740

Born in Florida: 10,384 (62.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,809 (34.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (8.8%), South (13.6%), West (1.8%)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (8.8%), South (13.6%), West (1.8%) Born in another country: 460 (2.75% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.69%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.82%), Oceania (0.00%)

13. Madison County

Population: 18,557

Born in Florida: 11,528 (62.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,844 (31.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (4.3%), South (20.0%), West (1.5%)

— Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (4.3%), South (20.0%), West (1.5%) Born in another country: 856 (4.61% of population)

— Africa (0.51%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (3.70%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

12. Hamilton County

Population: 14,397

Born in Florida: 9,005 (62.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,497 (31.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (5.5%), South (18.2%), West (1.2%)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (5.5%), South (18.2%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 662 (4.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (1.31%), Latin America (3.09%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.06%)

11. Gilchrist County

Population: 18,245

Born in Florida: 11,507 (63.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,917 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (10.0%), South (12.2%), West (2.2%)

— Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (10.0%), South (12.2%), West (2.2%) Born in another country: 781 (4.28% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.87%), Latin America (2.83%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%)

10. Columbia County

Population: 70,898

Born in Florida: 44,827 (63.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 22,520 (31.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (7.9%), South (12.4%), West (2.8%)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (7.9%), South (12.4%), West (2.8%) Born in another country: 2,579 (3.64% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (2.15%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.03%)

9. Hardee County

Population: 27,027

Born in Florida: 17,329 (64.1% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,928 (21.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.1%), West (1.2%)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.1%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 2,803 (10.37% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.50%), Latin America (8.60%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.05%)

8. Calhoun County

Population: 14,324

Born in Florida: 9,628 (67.2% of population)

Born in a different state: 3,924 (27.4% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (12.2%), West (5.0%)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (4.9%), South (12.2%), West (5.0%) Born in another country: 368 (2.57% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.94%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

7. Union County

Population: 15,282

Born in Florida: 10,310 (67.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 4,404 (28.8% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.7%), West (1.5%)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.7%), West (1.5%) Born in another country: 345 (2.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

6. Bradford County

Population: 27,723

Born in Florida: 18,719 (67.5% of population)

Born in a different state: 8,066 (29.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.0%), West (2.9%)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (6.8%), South (13.0%), West (2.9%) Born in another country: 696 (2.51% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (1.20%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.07%)

5. Lafayette County

Population: 8,576

Born in Florida: 5,819 (67.9% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,739 (20.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.8%), West (1.9%)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (4.2%), South (9.8%), West (1.9%) Born in another country: 570 (6.65% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (5.54%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.85%)

4. Taylor County

Population: 21,709

Born in Florida: 15,266 (70.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 5,667 (26.1% of population)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (6.1%), South (12.2%), West (2.4%)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (6.1%), South (12.2%), West (2.4%) Born in another country: 631 (2.91% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.83%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

3. Baker County

Population: 28,679

Born in Florida: 20,373 (71.0% of population)

Born in a different state: 7,622 (26.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (14.0%), West (2.4%)

— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (5.4%), South (14.0%), West (2.4%) Born in another country: 415 (1.45% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

2. Liberty County

Population: 8,333

Born in Florida: 6,021 (72.3% of population)

Born in a different state: 1,912 (22.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (5.5%), South (12.1%), West (0.8%)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (5.5%), South (12.1%), West (0.8%) Born in another country: 263 (3.16% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (1.20%), Latin America (1.74%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

1. Gadsden County