Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 802,585 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 50.4 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 61.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 15, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Madison County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 55.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 54 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (7,943 fully vaccinated)

— 30.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#49. Okeechobee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 12 (5 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (18,386 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#48. Monroe County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (54,478 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#47. Jackson County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.2% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 24 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (18,783 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#46. Washington County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 35 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (7,755 fully vaccinated)

— 51.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#45. Calhoun County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 14 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (4,608 fully vaccinated)

— 47.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#44. Walton County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 22 (16 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (33,418 fully vaccinated)

— 27.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#43. Charlotte County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 35 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (116,902 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#42. DeSoto County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 11 (4 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (16,168 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#41. Flagler County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (57 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (68,688 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#40. Union County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 13 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (5,149 fully vaccinated)

— 45.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#39. Holmes County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 41 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (5,384 fully vaccinated)

— 55.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#38. St. Johns County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (104 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (172,937 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#37. Brevard County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 29 (172 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (361,371 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#36. Polk County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 37 (269 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (382,104 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#35. Citrus County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (80,346 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#34. Hardee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 30 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (10,541 fully vaccinated)

— 36.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#33. Volusia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (232 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (310,357 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#32. Martin County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 30 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (96,887 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#31. Pinellas County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 32 (308 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (594,372 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#30. Hernando County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 21 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (99,920 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#29. Bay County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 23 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (83,815 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#28. Escambia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 24 (75 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (161,983 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#27. Sarasota County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 44 (191 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (287,519 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#26. Santa Rosa County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 33 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (86,896 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#25. Okaloosa County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 26 (54 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (116,310 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#24. Pasco County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 32 (175 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (302,401 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#23. Seminole County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 41 (194 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (272,277 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#22. Highlands County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 18 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (51,744 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#21. Putnam County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 12 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (28,913 fully vaccinated)

— 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#20. Miami-Dade County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 48 (1,297 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (2,138,192 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#19. Hillsborough County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 37 (548 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (841,775 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#18. Alachua County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 29 (78 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (166,146 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#17. Broward County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (757 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (1,288,310 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#16. Nassau County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 21 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (48,183 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#15. Palm Beach County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 33 (495 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (929,474 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#14. Duval County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 22 (212 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (544,260 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#13. Osceola County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (188 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (250,683 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#12. Clay County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 31 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (102,959 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#11. St. Lucie County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.0% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 23 (77 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (178,077 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#10. Manatee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 32 (129 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (233,706 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#9. Leon County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 33 (96 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (155,578 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#8. Columbia County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 18 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (28,316 fully vaccinated)

— 36.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#7. Collier County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (150 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (254,566 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#6. Marion County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 36 (130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (195,516 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#5. Lake County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 34 (125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (227,516 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#4. Indian River County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.7% more availability than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 28 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (101,119 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#3. Orange County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (587 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (890,929 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#2. Sumter County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 25 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (102,123 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#1. Lee County, FL

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Florida overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Florida overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (304 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (447,357 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida