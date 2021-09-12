Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Florida

Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019 — that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Hillsborough County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.6% (164,350 total)

— 6.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (49,940 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $95,791,000

— Cost per meal: $3.41

#49. Nassau County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (9,710 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (2,580 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,864,000

— Cost per meal: $3.53

#48. Sumter County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (14,570 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (1,780 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,954,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59

#47. St. Lucie County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (36,550 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (11,190 total)

— 21.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $20,492,000

— Cost per meal: $3.28

#46. Indian River County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (18,360 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (4,510 total)

— 21.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $12,129,000

— Cost per meal: $3.86

#45. Lake County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (41,140 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (11,750 total)

— 20.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $23,993,000

— Cost per meal: $3.41

#44. Brevard County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (70,100 total)

— 10.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (18,160 total)

— 15.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $42,088,000

— Cost per meal: $3.51

#43. Baker County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.2% (3,430 total)

— 11.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (1,120 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,813,000

— Cost per meal: $3.09

#42. Flagler County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.2% (13,350 total)

— 11.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.2% (3,430 total)

— 24.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,185,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59

#41. Okaloosa County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (25,060 total)

— 12.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (7,140 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $15,226,000

— Cost per meal: $3.55

#40. Duval County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (117,700 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (40,650 total)

— 31.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $65,876,000

— Cost per meal: $3.27

#39. Pinellas County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (121,620 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (26,120 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $73,455,000

— Cost per meal: $3.53

#38. Leon County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (36,930 total)

— 16.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (9,540 total)

— 20.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $22,480,000

— Cost per meal: $3.56

#37. Jefferson County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (1,810 total)

— 17.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4% (520 total)

— 53.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,041,000

— Cost per meal: $3.37

#36. Pasco County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (66,920 total)

— 17.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (17,720 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $38,636,000

— Cost per meal: $3.38

#35. Polk County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (88,770 total)

— 18.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (29,540 total)

— 32.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $47,999,000

— Cost per meal: $3.16

#34. Escambia County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (40,850 total)

— 19.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.1% (13,200 total)

— 37.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $23,014,000

— Cost per meal: $3.30

#33. Walton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (9,010 total)

— 21.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (2,590 total)

— 27.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,175,000

— Cost per meal: $4.01

#32. Volusia County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (71,190 total)

— 22.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7% (17,820 total)

— 28.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $42,060,000

— Cost per meal: $3.46

#31. Alachua County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (35,680 total)

— 22.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (7,890 total)

— 13.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $21,971,000

— Cost per meal: $3.60

#30. Charlotte County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (24,510 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (4,510 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $13,994,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

#29. Glades County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (1,840 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (440 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,122,000

— Cost per meal: $3.57

#28. Gadsden County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (6,240 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.1% (2,820 total)

— 92.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,184,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

#27. Marion County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (48,840 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.1% (14,580 total)

— 51.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $26,873,000

— Cost per meal: $3.22

#26. Hernando County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (25,990 total)

— 27.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (6,680 total)

— 32.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $13,999,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

#25. Gulf County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.0% (2,180 total)

— 28.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2% (510 total)

— 38.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,286,000

— Cost per meal: $3.45

#24. Suwannee County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.1% (6,190 total)

— 29.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3% (2,040 total)

— 45.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,095,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#23. Columbia County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (9,990 total)

— 31.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6% (3,130 total)

— 41.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,020,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#22. Calhoun County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.7% (2,110 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (580 total)

— 36.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,214,000

— Cost per meal: $3.36

#21. Okeechobee County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.7% (6,050 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.8% (2,030 total)

— 56.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,995,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#20. Union County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.9% (2,280 total)

— 36.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8% (640 total)

— 49.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,330,000

— Cost per meal: $3.41

#19. Gilchrist County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (2,700 total)

— 37.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7% (850 total)

— 55.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,562,000

— Cost per meal: $3.38

#18. Bay County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (27,310 total)

— 37.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (8,060 total)

— 41.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $16,294,000

— Cost per meal: $3.49

#17. Liberty County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.1% (1,260 total)

— 38.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (290 total)

— 46.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $740,000

— Cost per meal: $3.44

#16. Hardee County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (4,110 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (1,560 total)

— 50.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,053,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#15. Highlands County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.2% (15,730 total)

— 39.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.3% (4,330 total)

— 66.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $8,448,000

— Cost per meal: $3.14

#14. Jackson County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.3% (7,340 total)

— 40.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.3% (2,080 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,025,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

#13. Hendry County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (6,270 total)

— 41.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (2,320 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,078,000

— Cost per meal: $2.87

#12. Citrus County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.5% (22,460 total)

— 42.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.6% (5,090 total)

— 61.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $13,439,000

— Cost per meal: $3.50

#11. Franklin County

– Food insecurity rate: 15.9% (1,870 total)

— 45.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3% (500 total)

— 80.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $971,000

— Cost per meal: $3.04

#10. Taylor County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (3,510 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.2% (1,090 total)

— 72.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,767,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

#9. DeSoto County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.1% (5,930 total)

— 47.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9% (1,650 total)

— 56.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,146,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#8. Bradford County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (4,480 total)

— 50.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.5% (1,380 total)

— 74.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,332,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

#7. Levy County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (6,610 total)

— 50.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.3% (1,850 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,416,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02

#6. Putnam County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (12,210 total)

— 53.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.6% (4,020 total)

— 75.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,474,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

#5. Madison County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (3,090 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.2% (1,010 total)

— 100.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,747,000

— Cost per meal: $3.31

#4. Washington County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (4,200 total)

— 56.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (1,150 total)

— 64.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,096,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#3. Dixie County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.3% (2,870 total)

— 58.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.0% (750 total)

— 71.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,467,000

— Cost per meal: $2.99

#2. Holmes County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (3,510 total)

— 65.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.5% (930 total)

— 67.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,156,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59

#1. Hamilton County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.0% (2,730 total)

— 74.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 30.3% (830 total)

— 107.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,411,000

— Cost per meal: $3.02