Counties with highest COVID-19 death rate in Florida

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 19 reached 854,292 COVID-19-related deaths and 67.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 38.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 18, 2021.

#50. Nassau County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (251 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,777 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,676 (18,324 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,347 (1,194 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#49. Pinellas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (2,802 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (9 new deaths, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,784 (173,389 total cases)

— 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,468 (14,310 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#48. Santa Rosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (534 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,200 (39,075 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,554 (2,865 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

#47. Palm Beach County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (4,356 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,691 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (18 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,842 (326,928 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,795 (26,866 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#46. Pasco County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,651 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (16 new deaths, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,067 (100,079 total cases)

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,488 (8,242 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#45. Liberty County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (25 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,622 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,221 (2,107 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,867 (156 new cases, +184% change from previous week)

#44. Volusia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,659 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,648 (97,641 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,349 (7,462 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#43. Brevard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,803 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,598 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (7 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,129 (109,128 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,918 (11,548 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

#42. Duval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (2,918 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (21 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,153 (212,167 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,017 (19,318 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#41. Manatee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (1,233 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,538 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,980 (80,571 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,343 (5,416 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

#40. Dixie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (52 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,522 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,488 (3,279 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,076 (181 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

#39. Sarasota County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,358 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,483 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,860 (73,128 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,405 (6,092 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#38. Wakulla County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (108 total deaths)

— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,335 (7,873 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,844 (622 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#37. St. Lucie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (1,062 total deaths)

— 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,386 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (10 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,105 (62,722 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,712 (5,621 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#36. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (710 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,268 (42,246 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,777 (3,897 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

#35. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (532 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,323 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (8 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,982 (27,341 total cases)

— 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,551 (2,497 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#34. Hamilton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (49 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,245 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,394 (3,231 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,504 (217 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#33. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (87 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,987 (5,346 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,723 (439 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

#32. Hendry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (145 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,201 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,790 (9,997 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,006 (843 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#31. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (1,271 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (14 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (70,657 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,747 (6,412 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#30. Miami-Dade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (9,414 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (100 new deaths, +178% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,957 (1,058,432 total cases)

— 62.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,435 (93,321 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#29. Escambia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (1,118 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (6 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,846 (69,539 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,573 (5,007 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

#28. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (2,560 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (13 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,214 (168,252 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,047 (14,834 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#27. Charlotte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (677 total deaths)

— 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,173 (28,664 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (2,068 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

#26. Gadsden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (164 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,621 (11,242 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,881 (859 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#25. Sumter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (481 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,281 (17,587 total cases)

— 44.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (1,248 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

#24. Indian River County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (580 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (9 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,954 (27,113 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,409 (2,254 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

#23. DeSoto County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (139 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,673 (7,856 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,329 (505 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

#22. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (73 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #998 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,669 (4,447 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,728 (339 new cases, +159% change from previous week)

#21. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (69 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,177 (4,471 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,309 (427 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

#20. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (46 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,179 (2,568 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,460 (177 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#19. Gilchrist County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (71 total deaths)

— 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (3,547 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (202 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

#18. Hardee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (104 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,759 (7,208 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,982 (534 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#17. Taylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (84 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,521 (5,289 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,655 (357 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

#16. Okeechobee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (164 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,737 (9,166 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,971 (831 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#15. Bay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (711 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #749 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,730 (37,964 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,527 (2,667 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#14. Baker County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (122 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #676 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,287 (6,802 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,493 (436 new cases, +124% change from previous week)

#13. Columbia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (324 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,980 (17,190 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,634 (1,171 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

#12. Bradford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (130 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,496 (6,062 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (389 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

#11. Gulf County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (66 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,522 (3,481 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,987 (271 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#10. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (1,822 total deaths)

— 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #294 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (12 new deaths, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,734 (68,488 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,512 (5,526 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

#9. Hernando County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (973 total deaths)

— 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.1 (37 new deaths, +3600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,754 (34,428 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,346 (2,611 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#8. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (386 total deaths)

— 75.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,564 (14,579 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,428 (1,064 new cases, +168% change from previous week)

#7. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (244 total deaths)

— 78.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,415 (11,796 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,594 (740 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

#6. Highlands County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (574 total deaths)

— 83.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,397 (19,541 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,431 (1,520 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#5. Citrus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (849 total deaths)

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #156 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,923 (23,830 total cases)

— 33.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 978 (1,464 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

#4. Calhoun County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (85 total deaths)

— 104.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,878 (3,368 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,049 (148 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#3. Suwannee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (271 total deaths)

— 106.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #104 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,658 (10,508 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,414 (628 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#2. Lafayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (52 total deaths)

— 109.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #99 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,034 (2,361 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,033 (87 new cases, +262% change from previous week)

#1. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 683 (104 total deaths)

— 131.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 26.3 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,213 (3,537 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,785 (272 new cases, +172% change from previous week)