(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Sep. 13 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 95.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Sep. 12, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Indian River County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (238 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,896 (39,814 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (712 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (109,489 fully vaccinated)

#49. Collier County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (575 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,749 (99,107 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (1,085 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (275,550 fully vaccinated)

#48. Manatee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (606 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,735 (115,874 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (1,576 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (254,400 fully vaccinated)

#47. Hamilton County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (22 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,011 (4,330 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (56 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (5,136 fully vaccinated)

#46. Bay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (266 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,313 (52,959 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (850 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (94,592 fully vaccinated)

#45. Bradford County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (44 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,612 (8,633 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (167 total deaths)

— 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (13,016 fully vaccinated)

#44. Charlotte County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (299 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,569 (44,524 total cases)

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (891 total deaths)

— 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (125,949 fully vaccinated)

#43. Pasco County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (877 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,922 (149,132 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (2,091 total deaths)

— 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (333,145 fully vaccinated)

#42. Hernando County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (308 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,098 (50,609 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 617 (1,196 total deaths)

— 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (108,275 fully vaccinated)

#41. Nassau County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (142 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,356 (26,017 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (318 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (52,163 fully vaccinated)

#40. Sarasota County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (698 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,050 (112,990 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (1,819 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (308,976 fully vaccinated)

#39. Okaloosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (342 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,901 (58,797 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (725 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (136,705 fully vaccinated)

#38. Washington County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (42 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,913 (7,365 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (117 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (8,425 fully vaccinated)

#37. Broward County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (3,240 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,201 (726,456 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (6,307 total deaths)

— 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (1,417,746 fully vaccinated)

#36. Palm Beach County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (2,509 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,846 (446,719 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (5,545 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (1,010,105 fully vaccinated)

#35. Lake County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (620 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,808 (102,088 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (1,645 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (246,464 fully vaccinated)

#34. Santa Rosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (313 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,396 (56,024 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (661 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (101,331 fully vaccinated)

#33. Lee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (1,319 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,477 (227,144 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (2,346 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (487,669 fully vaccinated)

#32. Hendry County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (72 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,334 (13,167 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (163 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (21,406 fully vaccinated)

#31. Osceola County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (644 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,244 (136,187 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (1,209 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (280,448 fully vaccinated)

#30. Citrus County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (260 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,171 (36,173 total cases)

— 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 702 (1,050 total deaths)

— 88.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (85,579 fully vaccinated)

#29. Jackson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (82 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,437 (16,912 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (290 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (20,484 fully vaccinated)

#28. Brevard County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (1,081 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,258 (164,075 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (2,307 total deaths)

— 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (396,688 fully vaccinated)

#27. Hillsborough County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (2,653 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,654 (451,212 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (4,106 total deaths)

— 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (945,344 fully vaccinated)

#26. Highlands County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (194 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,123 (28,810 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (743 total deaths)

— 87.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (56,701 fully vaccinated)

#25. Madison County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (34 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,187 (6,692 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (101 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (8,678 fully vaccinated)

#24. Okeechobee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (78 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,277 (11,924 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (190 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (19,934 fully vaccinated)

#23. Clay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (410 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,657 (62,831 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (913 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (120,825 fully vaccinated)

#22. Hardee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (51 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,530 (9,840 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (132 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (11,733 fully vaccinated)

#21. Duval County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (1,817 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,242 (299,226 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (3,630 total deaths)

— 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (594,626 fully vaccinated)

#20. St. Lucie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (650 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,284 (89,574 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (1,317 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (195,784 fully vaccinated)

#19. Marion County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (732 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,929 (98,448 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (2,284 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (211,527 fully vaccinated)

#18. Levy County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (83 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,808 (11,956 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (177 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (19,899 fully vaccinated)

#17. Holmes County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (41 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,024 (6,086 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (100 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (5,883 fully vaccinated)

#16. Gilchrist County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (39 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,619 (5,318 total cases)

— 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 570 (106 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (6,921 fully vaccinated)

#15. Alachua County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (577 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,847 (82,991 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (733 total deaths)

— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (181,923 fully vaccinated)

#14. Putnam County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (163 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,121 (20,211 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 596 (444 total deaths)

— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (31,859 fully vaccinated)

#13. Polk County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (1,602 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,473 (242,605 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (3,209 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (423,980 fully vaccinated)

#12. Suwannee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (104 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,548 (14,901 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 750 (333 total deaths)

— 101.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (17,311 fully vaccinated)

#11. Union County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (36 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,889 (4,859 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 788 (120 total deaths)

— 111.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (5,538 fully vaccinated)

#10. Dixie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (40 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,761 (4,671 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (78 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (5,897 fully vaccinated)

#9. Leon County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (709 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,041 (105,810 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (721 total deaths)

— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (169,808 fully vaccinated)

#8. Gadsden County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (113 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,734 (16,316 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (224 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (26,965 fully vaccinated)

#7. Martin County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (399 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,188 (37,333 total cases)

— 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (690 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (104,224 fully vaccinated)

#6. Miami-Dade County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (7,007 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 53,202 (1,445,475 total cases)

— 62.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (11,648 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.7% (2,356,316 fully vaccinated)

#5. Wakulla County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (88 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,895 (11,436 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (132 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (15,386 fully vaccinated)

#4. Liberty County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (22 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,044 (2,844 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (31 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (2,885 fully vaccinated)

#3. Columbia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (207 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,743 (24,189 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 597 (428 total deaths)

— 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (30,608 fully vaccinated)

#2. Baker County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (85 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,783 (9,868 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (146 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (10,819 fully vaccinated)

#1. Jefferson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (42 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,062 (4,710 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (63 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (8,600 fully vaccinated)