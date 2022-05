The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 11 reached 998,305 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Okaloosa County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (104 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,614 (51,870 total cases)

11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (688 total deaths)

5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

#49. Wakulla County, FL

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (135,492 fully vaccinated)

New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (17 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,598 (9,986 total cases)

6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (125 total deaths)

7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,197 fully vaccinated)

#48. Gulf County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,645 (4,316 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (79 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (7,111 fully vaccinated)

#47. Putnam County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (39 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,742 (17,693 total cases)

14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (424 total deaths)

64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (31,400 fully vaccinated)

#46. Santa Rosa County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (96 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,505 (48,853 total cases)

4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (621 total deaths)

2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (100,193 fully vaccinated)

#45. Bay County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (90 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,763 (46,756 total cases)

3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (827 total deaths)

37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (93,286 fully vaccinated)

#44. Jackson County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (25 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,161 (14,927 total cases)

15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (280 total deaths)

74.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (20,186 fully vaccinated)

#43. Hardee County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (15 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,338 (8,711 total cases)

16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (124 total deaths)

33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (11,577 fully vaccinated)

#42. Calhoun County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (8 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,110 (4,106 total cases)

4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 695 (98 total deaths)

101.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (4,918 fully vaccinated)

#41. Baker County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,890 (8,731 total cases)

7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (142 total deaths)

40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (10,660 fully vaccinated)

#40. Liberty County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,022 (2,508 total cases)

7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (30 total deaths)

4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (2,862 fully vaccinated)

#39. Walton County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (45 new cases, +181% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,558 (17,450 total cases)

15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (210 total deaths)

17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (36,573 fully vaccinated)

#38. DeSoto County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (25 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,952 (9,482 total cases)

10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (150 total deaths)

14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (17,711 fully vaccinated)

#37. Flagler County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (88 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,771 (22,753 total cases)

29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (359 total deaths)

9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (73,333 fully vaccinated)

#36. Leon County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (227 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,524 (86,676 total cases)

6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (663 total deaths)

34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (166,893 fully vaccinated)

#35. Clay County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (172 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,574 (53,878 total cases)

11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (856 total deaths)

13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (119,052 fully vaccinated)

#34. Nassau County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (70 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,278 (22,403 total cases)

9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (294 total deaths)

3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (51,257 fully vaccinated)

#33. Hendry County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (35 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,057 (11,790 total cases)

0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (160 total deaths)

10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (21,027 fully vaccinated)

#32. Bradford County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (24 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,776 (7,551 total cases)

3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (150 total deaths)

54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (12,583 fully vaccinated)

#31. Highlands County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (91 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,973 (24,402 total cases)

17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (686 total deaths)

87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (55,858 fully vaccinated)

#30. Marion County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (314 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,057 (84,292 total cases)

17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 576 (2,105 total deaths)

67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (208,437 fully vaccinated)

#29. Hernando County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (176 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,921 (42,510 total cases)

21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (1,095 total deaths)

63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (106,760 fully vaccinated)

#28. Duval County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (939 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,815 (256,822 total cases)

3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (3,410 total deaths)

3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (586,382 fully vaccinated)

#27. St. Johns County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (265 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,976 (63,459 total cases)

13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (567 total deaths)

38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (186,554 fully vaccinated)

#26. Volusia County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (559 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,489 (118,897 total cases)

22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (1,988 total deaths)

4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (331,076 fully vaccinated)

#25. Citrus County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (153 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,104 (30,087 total cases)

27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (976 total deaths)

89.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (84,574 fully vaccinated)

#24. St. Lucie County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (346 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,954 (75,358 total cases)

17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (1,221 total deaths)

7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (192,620 fully vaccinated)

#23. Indian River County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (175 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,802 (33,267 total cases)

25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (654 total deaths)

18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (107,798 fully vaccinated)

#22. Pasco County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (617 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,449 (124,354 total cases)

19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (1,900 total deaths)

0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (327,446 fully vaccinated)

#21. Collier County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (434 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,482 (86,532 total cases)

19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (1,000 total deaths)

24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (270,416 fully vaccinated)

#20. Hillsborough County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (1,709 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,899 (381,222 total cases)

7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,793 total deaths)

25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (927,043 fully vaccinated)

#19. Lee County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (898 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,215 (194,299 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (2,158 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (479,155 fully vaccinated)

#18. Manatee County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (493 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,265 (97,849 total cases)

12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (1,434 total deaths)

3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (249,639 fully vaccinated)

#17. Seminole County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (586 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,358 (105,492 total cases)

19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (1,096 total deaths)

32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (293,489 fully vaccinated)

#16. Alachua County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (344 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,767 (69,324 total cases)

7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (665 total deaths)

28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (178,867 fully vaccinated)

#15. Polk County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (925 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,002 (202,955 total cases)

0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (2,991 total deaths)

19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (416,414 fully vaccinated)

#14. Sumter County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (173 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,928 (22,416 total cases)

39.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (576 total deaths)

26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (106,419 fully vaccinated)

#13. Lake County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (483 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,667 (86,884 total cases)

15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (1,501 total deaths)

18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (242,598 fully vaccinated)

#12. Charlotte County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (251 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,452 (36,747 total cases)

30.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (812 total deaths)

24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (123,986 fully vaccinated)

#11. Jefferson County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (19 new cases, +1,800% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,008 (3,990 total cases)

0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (61 total deaths)

24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (8,519 fully vaccinated)

#10. Martin County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (216 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,355 (31,162 total cases)

30.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (616 total deaths)

11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (102,751 fully vaccinated)

#9. Pinellas County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (1,344 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,027 (214,764 total cases)

20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (3,356 total deaths)

0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (631,953 fully vaccinated)

#8. Monroe County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (106 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,354 (18,820 total cases)

8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (119 total deaths)

53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.6% (58,356 fully vaccinated)

#7. Sarasota County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (626 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,445 (93,014 total cases)

23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (1,620 total deaths)

8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (303,935 fully vaccinated)

#6. Brevard County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (870 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,674 (136,485 total cases)

18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (2,100 total deaths)

1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (390,859 fully vaccinated)

#5. Osceola County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (597 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,910 (116,145 total cases)

11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,147 total deaths)

11.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (274,890 fully vaccinated)

#4. Palm Beach County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (2,484 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,245 (377,857 total cases)

9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (5,059 total deaths)

2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (995,142 fully vaccinated)

#3. Orange County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (2,307 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,653 (385,325 total cases)

0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (2,835 total deaths)

41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (969,103 fully vaccinated)

#2. Broward County, FL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (4,167 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,618 (617,438 total cases)

13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (5,852 total deaths)

13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (1,398,088 fully vaccinated)

#1. Miami-Dade County, FL