Wooden home in Key West, Florida. (Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY)

(Stacker) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Best high schools in Florida

#30. Columbia County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 31.1%

– Median year built: 1992

– Total homes: 29,155

#29. Alachua County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.1%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 118,861

#28. Nassau County

– Homes built before 1939: 2.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 42.7%

– Median year built: 1996

– Total homes: 40,141

#27. Hillsborough County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.5%

– Median year built: 1989

– Total homes: 590,714

#26. St. Johns County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 47.5%

– Median year built: 1999

– Total homes: 111,492

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Florida, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Bradford County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.5%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 11,061

#24. Polk County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.9%

– Median year built: 1989

– Total homes: 300,596

#23. Baker County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.8%

– Median year built: 1992

– Total homes: 10,105

#22. Miami-Dade County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.7%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 1,032,310

#21. Washington County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.4%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 10,957

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Florida

#20. Escambia County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 21.2%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 142,456

#19. DeSoto County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.8%

– Median year built: 1987

– Total homes: 15,307

#18. Pinellas County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.1%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 510,798

#17. Suwannee County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 22.6%

– Median year built: 1989

– Total homes: 19,467

#16. Holmes County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.3%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 8,723

You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida

#15. Gadsden County

– Homes built before 1939: 3.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.2%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 20,727

#14. Lafayette County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 3,344

#13. Liberty County

– Homes built before 1939: 4.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 22.8%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 3,494

#12. Duval County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 25.5%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 413,084

#11. Union County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 30.5%

– Median year built: 1989

– Total homes: 4,623

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Florida

#10. Calhoun County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 26.4%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 6,010

#9. Taylor County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 20.1%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 11,134

#8. Putnam County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.2%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 37,497

#7. Jackson County

– Homes built before 1939: 5.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.8%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 21,111

#6. Monroe County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.2%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 53,759

You may also like: Best places to retire in Florida

#5. Hardee County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 21.0%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 9,786

#4. Hamilton County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.0%

– Median year built: 1990

– Total homes: 5,841

#3. Jefferson County

– Homes built before 1939: 6.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.0%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 6,804

#2. Franklin County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 25.4%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 8,764

#1. Madison County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 22.1%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 8,664

You may also like: Famous actors from Florida