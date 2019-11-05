Counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl making way into US

MIAMI (WFLA) – Counterfeit prescription pills being manufactured in mass quantities by Mexican drug cartels are making their way into the United States, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday.

According to the DEA, 27% of the pills contained lethal doses of fentanyl, based on a sampling of tablets seized nationwide between January and March 2019.

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.”

Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug.

