TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has set aside millions of dollars for migrant flights, and taxpayers are paying the bill—we just don’t know how much it is yet.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature made the migrant relocation program a priority this year, setting aside an additional $12 million to transport migrants from any state, not just Florida.

Florida’s Department of Emergency Management has yet to provide the receipts for the latest two flights, but similar flights to Martha’s Vineyard last year totaled around $153,000, and to date, the air carrier behind them, Vertol Systems has received over $4 million.

When 8 On Your Side called Vertol in search of more details, a representative immediately hung up once they heard a journalist was on the line.

DeSantis has vowed to use “every penny” of the program’s funding. He and other Florida Republicans say they’re trying to fight a border crisis that the federal government is ignoring.