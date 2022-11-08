TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two arrests were made after a young girl was abducted in Alabama, brought to Florida, beaten, bound, and abandoned under a tree, according to authorities.

Deputies in Jackson County, Florida were called to a possible kidnapping/abduction on Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a young girl with her hands bound behind her back.

Molly Michele Jarrett (Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Coby Jerome Jordan (Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon further investigation, deputies learned the girl was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan Friday evening and brought to meet two other women, including Molly Michele Jarrett, who was pictured by authorities dressed as Raven from the American comic series “Teen Titans.”

Roughly seven hours later, around 1 a.m., deputies said the young girl was taken to an abandoned building where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet.

Shortly after, the girl was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jordan was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim, and battery.

Jarrett was charged with principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tampering with a victim, and principal in the first degree to battery.