Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.4K new cases, 41 deaths in latest update

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Thursday show the state has a total of 60,183 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,607. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,652.

A total of 1,854,476 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 107,235 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,545,492 cases have been reported. There have been over 386,637 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2.83 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,479
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 455

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,397
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 419

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 652
Deaths: 82
Hospitalizations: 175

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,134
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 219

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 405
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 81

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,100
Deaths: 63
Hospitalizations: 332

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 138
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 118
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss