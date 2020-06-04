Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.4K new cases, 41 deaths in latest update

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Thursday show the state has a total of 60,183 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,607. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,652.

A total of 1,854,476 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 107,235 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,545,492 cases have been reported. There have been over 386,637 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2.83 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,479

Deaths: 85

Hospitalizations: 455

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,397

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 419

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 652

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations: 175

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 219

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 405

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 81

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,100

Deaths: 63

Hospitalizations: 332

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 138

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 118

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

