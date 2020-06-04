Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.4K new cases, 41 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Thursday show the state has a total of 60,183 cases.
The death toll also increased to 2,607. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,652.
A total of 1,854,476 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 107,235 deaths.
Worldwide, 6,545,492 cases have been reported. There have been over 386,637 global deaths.
Additionally, over 2.83 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,479
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 455
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,397
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 419
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 652
Deaths: 82
Hospitalizations: 175
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,134
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 219
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 405
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 81
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,100
Deaths: 63
Hospitalizations: 332
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 138
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 118
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
