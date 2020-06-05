Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.3K new cases, 53 deaths in latest update

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Friday show the state has a total of 61,488 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,660. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,794.

A total of 1,875,402 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 108,278 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,675,011 cases have been reported. There have been over 391,848 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2.89 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,554
Deaths: 88
Hospitalizations: 467

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,478
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 423

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 658
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 176

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,162
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 222

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 416
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 84

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 64
Hospitalizations: 336

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 141
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 125
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 131
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

