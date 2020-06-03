Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.3K new cases, 36 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Wednesday show the state has a total of 58,764 cases.
The death toll also increased to 2,566.
A total of 1,832,412 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 106,198 deaths.
Worldwide, 6,414,473 cases have been reported. There have been over 380,940 global deaths.
Additionally, over 2.75 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,384
Deaths: 84
Hospitalizations: 446
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,361
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 415
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 649
Deaths: 80
Hospitalizations: 175
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,110
Deaths: 98
Hospitalizations: 219
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 398
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 80
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,074
Deaths: 60
Hospitalizations: 331
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 120
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 27
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 134
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 111
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
