Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.3K new cases, 36 deaths in latest update

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Wednesday show the state has a total of 58,764 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,566.

A total of 1,832,412 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 106,198 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,414,473 cases have been reported. There have been over 380,940 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2.75 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,384

Deaths: 84

Hospitalizations: 446

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,361

Deaths: 90

Hospitalizations: 415

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 649

Deaths: 80

Hospitalizations: 175

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,110

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 219

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 398

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 80

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,074

Deaths: 60

Hospitalizations: 331

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 120

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 134

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 111

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: