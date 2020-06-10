Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.3K new cases, 36 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,300 more positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
New numbers released by state health officials Wednesday morning show the state has a total of 67,371 cases, up 1,371 since Tuesday.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in seven of the last eight days.
The death toll increased to 2,801 Wednesday, as 36 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,345.
Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 112,000 deaths.
Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 412,000 global deaths.
Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,027
Deaths: 94
Hospitalizations: 503
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,746
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 446
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 705
Deaths: 88
Hospitalizations: 178
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,245
Deaths: 112
Hospitalizations: 231
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 457
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 89
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,287
Deaths: 71
Hospitalizations: 352
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 129
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 153
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 42
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 130
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 160
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 21
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
