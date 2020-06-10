Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.3K new cases, 36 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,300 more positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

New numbers released by state health officials Wednesday morning show the state has a total of 67,371 cases, up 1,371 since Tuesday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in seven of the last eight days.

The death toll increased to 2,801 Wednesday, as 36 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,345.

Over 1.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 112,000 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7 million cases have been reported. There have been over 412,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,027

Deaths: 94

Hospitalizations: 503

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,746

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 446

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 705

Deaths: 88

Hospitalizations: 178

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,245

Deaths: 112

Hospitalizations: 231

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 457

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 89

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,287

Deaths: 71

Hospitalizations: 352

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 129

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 153

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 42

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 130

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 160

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 21

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

