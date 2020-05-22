1  of  2
Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 776 new cases, 46 deaths in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 776 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 49,451. More than 9,110 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,190 — up 46 from Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the world has seen over 5.1 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 333,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.57 million cases and over 94,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,790
Deaths: 70
Hospitalizations: 377

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,116
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 344

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 565
Deaths: 70
Hospitalizations: 165

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 946
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 203

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 338
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 75

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 840
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 254

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 111
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 36

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 118
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 60
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 12

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

