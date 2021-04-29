Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 5,666 new cases, 54 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,666 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,228,212.

On Thursday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,228,212 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 5,666

Wednesday: 5,178

Tuesday: 5,271

Monday: 3,513

Sunday: 4,671

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 121,070 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.08% were positive.

Wednesday: 7.08%

Tuesday: 7.35%

Monday: 8.83%

Sunday: 10.14%

Saturday: 9.23%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.73% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 5.76%

Monday: 6.92%

Sunday: 7.28%

Saturday: 6.85%

New Florida resident deaths (35,084 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 54 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,084. The total of non-resident deaths is 693.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 54

Tuesday: 72

Monday: 46

Sunday: 64

Saturday: 36

New hospitalizations (90,262 cumulative since pandemic began):

Thursday: 203

Wednesday: 251

Tuesday: 274

Monday: 77

Sunday: 77

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,740,620 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,531,079 have received their full two-dose series, and 542,647 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,666,894 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 56,596

Wednesday: 58,091

Tuesday: 63,389

Monday: 49,719

Sunday: 69,029

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 134,761

Deaths: 1,696

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 78,647

Deaths: 1,600

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,343

Deaths: 811

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,028

Deaths: 661

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,556

Deaths: 739

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,355

Deaths: 1,304

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,684

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,419

Deaths: 349

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,949

Deaths: 439

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,102

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.