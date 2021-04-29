Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 5,666 new cases, 54 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,666 new coronavirus cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,228,212.
On Thursday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,228,212 total since start of pandemic):
- Thursday: 5,666
- Wednesday: 5,178
- Tuesday: 5,271
- Monday: 3,513
- Sunday: 4,671
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 121,070 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.08% were positive.
- Wednesday: 7.08%
- Tuesday: 7.35%
- Monday: 8.83%
- Sunday: 10.14%
- Saturday: 9.23%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.73% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 5.73%
- Tuesday: 5.76%
- Monday: 6.92%
- Sunday: 7.28%
- Saturday: 6.85%
New Florida resident deaths (35,084 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 54 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,084. The total of non-resident deaths is 693.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 54
- Tuesday: 72
- Monday: 46
- Sunday: 64
- Saturday: 36
New hospitalizations (90,262 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 203
- Wednesday: 251
- Tuesday: 274
- Monday: 77
- Sunday: 77
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,740,620 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,531,079 have received their full two-dose series, and 542,647 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,666,894 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Thursday: 56,596
- Wednesday: 58,091
- Tuesday: 63,389
- Monday: 49,719
- Sunday: 69,029
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 134,761
Deaths: 1,696
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 78,647
Deaths: 1,600
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,343
Deaths: 811
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,028
Deaths: 661
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,556
Deaths: 739
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,355
Deaths: 1,304
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,684
Deaths: 459
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,419
Deaths: 349
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,949
Deaths: 439
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,102
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.