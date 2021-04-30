Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 5,306 new cases, 77 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,306 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,233,518.

On Friday, over 68,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,233,518 total since start of pandemic):

  • Friday: 5,306
  • Thursday: 5,666
  • Wednesday: 5,178
  • Tuesday: 5,271
  • Monday: 3,513

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 114,605 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.00% were positive.

  • Thursday: 7.00%
  • Wednesday: 7.08%
  • Tuesday: 7.35%
  • Monday: 8.83%
  • Sunday: 10.14%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.66% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 5.66%
  • Wednesday: 5.73%
  • Tuesday: 5.76%
  • Monday: 6.92%
  • Sunday: 7.28%

New Florida resident deaths (35,161 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 77 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,161. The total of non-resident deaths is 697.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 77
  • Wednesday: 54
  • Tuesday: 72
  • Monday: 46
  • Sunday: 64

New hospitalizations (90,489 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 227
  • Thursday: 203
  • Wednesday: 251
  • Tuesday: 274
  • Monday: 77

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,808,680 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,634,778 have received their full two-dose series, and 548,323 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,625,579 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

  • Friday: 68,060
  • Thursday: 56,596
  • Wednesday: 58,091
  • Tuesday: 63,389
  • Monday: 49,719

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 135,278
Deaths: 1,702

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 78,803
Deaths: 1,608

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,385
Deaths: 812

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,128
Deaths: 661

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,692
Deaths: 743

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,607
Deaths: 1,309

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,726
Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,441
Deaths: 350

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,978
Deaths: 439

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,111
Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

