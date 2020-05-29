Coronavirus in Florida: Over new 1.2K cases, 49 deaths reported in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 54,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 1,212 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 54,497. More than 9,980 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,413 — up 49 from Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over 5.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 361,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 101,000 deaths.
Eight new deaths were reported Friday afternoon in the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County reported three new deaths, Pinellas County reported two, and Manatee, Polk and Highlands counties reported one.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,069
Deaths: 79
Hospitalizations: 418
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,238
Deaths: 82
Hospitalizations: 399
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 622
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 172
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,022
Deaths: 96
Hospitalizations: 213
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 377
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 79
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 977
Deaths: 55
Hospitalizations: 309
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 113
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 120
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 38
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 120
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 91
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
