Coronavirus in Florida: Over new 1.2K cases, 49 deaths reported in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 54,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 1,212 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 54,497. More than 9,980 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,413 — up 49 from Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over 5.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 361,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 101,000 deaths.

Eight new deaths were reported Friday afternoon in the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County reported three new deaths, Pinellas County reported two, and Manatee, Polk and Highlands counties reported one.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,069

Deaths: 79

Hospitalizations: 418

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,238

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations: 399

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 622

Deaths: 77

Hospitalizations: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,022

Deaths: 96

Hospitalizations: 213

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 377

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 79

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 977

Deaths: 55

Hospitalizations: 309

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 113

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 120

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 38

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 120

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 91

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: