Coronavirus in Florida: Over 650 new cases, 45 deaths reported in latest update

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 53,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 651 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 53,285. More than 9,790 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,364— up 45 from Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over 5.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 356,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 100,000 deaths.

Nine new deaths were reported Thursday morning in the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County reported four new deaths, Manatee County reported two, and Pinellas, Sarasota and Pasco counties reported one.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,019
Deaths: 76
Hospitalizations: 410

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,218
Deaths: 80
Hospitalizations: 395

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 611
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 171

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,007
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 209

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 375
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 79

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 939
Deaths: 54
Hospitalizations: 275

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 113
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 37

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

