Coronavirus in Florida: Over 650 new cases, 45 deaths reported in latest update

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 53,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 651 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 53,285. More than 9,790 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,364— up 45 from Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, the world has seen over 5.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 356,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.7 million cases and over 100,000 deaths.
Nine new deaths were reported Thursday morning in the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County reported four new deaths, Manatee County reported two, and Pinellas, Sarasota and Pasco counties reported one.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,019
Deaths: 76
Hospitalizations: 410
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,218
Deaths: 80
Hospitalizations: 395
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 611
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 171
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,007
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 209
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 375
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 79
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 939
Deaths: 54
Hospitalizations: 275
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 113
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 24
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 37
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 88
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
