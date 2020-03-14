Coronavirus in Florida: Lee County man dies from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lee County man has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. However, they said he was a non-travel-related case.
The Department of Health said the 77-year-old was a previously announced positive case in the state. This marks the fourth Florida resident to die from coronavirus.
Below are the latest statistics posted by the Florida Department of Health (As of 12:54 a.m. Saturday):
Positive cases of COVID-19 in the state:
- 70 – Florida Residents
- 6 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida
- 7 – Non-Florida Residents
Deaths
- 4 – Florida Residents
Number of negative test results:
- 478
Number of pending test results:
- 221
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring:
- 365 – currently being monitored
- 1,413 – people monitored to date
