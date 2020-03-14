Coronavirus in Florida: Lee County man dies from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lee County man has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. However, they said he was a non-travel-related case.

The Department of Health said the 77-year-old was a previously announced positive case in the state. This marks the fourth Florida resident to die from coronavirus.

.@HealthyFla has confirmed the death of a previously-announced positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County. The individual was 77 years old. This was not a travel-related case. For total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2020

Below are the latest statistics posted by the Florida Department of Health (As of 12:54 a.m. Saturday):

Positive cases of COVID-19 in the state:

70 – Florida Residents

6 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida

7 – Non-Florida Residents

Deaths

4 – Florida Residents

Number of negative test results:

478

Number of pending test results:

221

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring:

365 – currently being monitored

1,413 – people monitored to date

