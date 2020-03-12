Coronavirus in Florida: DeSantis suspends all official travel for state employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As coronavirus concerns continue to rise, Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to suspend all official travel for state employees.

During a press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, DeSantis said the suspension will begin and last for 30 days.

He is also directing state agencies to maximize remote working and telecommuting for their employees if that is possible.

“Based on the recommendations of our health officials here in the state of Florida, I am recommending to local municipalities and private entities to strongly consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state of Florida,” he said. “Taking proactive measures will help up flatten the curve of this.”

DeSantis said he directed his Emergency Operations Center to buy more COVID-19 testing kits, which will be strategically distributed across testing centers across the state.

“We had initially been thinking we were going to be in receipt of tests from Health and Human Services… I’ve directed Director Jared Moskowitz with our Emergency Operations Center to purchase 2,500 commercially available testing kits.”

He said those kits will arrive this weekend.

