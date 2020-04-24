Coronavirus in Florida: Cases surpass 30K, 1,012 reported deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 30,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

‭On Thursday, Florida reported 1,072 new cases and 60 new deaths across the state.

In Friday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 526 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,174. Over 4,600 people have been hospitalized and 1,012 have died.

On Thursday, there were nine new Tampa Bay deaths. Manatee County reported five new deaths, Polk County reported one, Pinellas County reported two and Sarasota reported one.

Manatee County reported one new death in Friday morning’s update.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,020

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 158

Demographics of Cases

Men: 481

Women: 495

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 673

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 160

Demographics of Cases

Men: 301

Women: 331

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 315

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 110

Demographics of Cases

Men: 132

Women: 166

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 482

Deaths: 40

Hospitalizations: 119

Demographics of Cases

Men: 200

Women: 280

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 229

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 49

Demographics of Cases

Men: 110

Women: 112

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 387

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 119

Demographics of Cases

Men: 160

Women: 220

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 86

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 39

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 28

Demographics of Cases

Men: 40

Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 95

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 47

Women: 48

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Men: 3

Women: 4

Around the world, there are more than 2.73 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 192,000 people have died. The US has over 869,000 known cases and over 49,000 deaths.

However, there have been 751,501 recoveries across the world and 80,934 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: