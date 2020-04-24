Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases surpass 30K, 1,012 reported deaths

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 30,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

‭On Thursday, Florida reported 1,072 new cases and 60 new deaths across the state.

In Friday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 526 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,174. Over 4,600 people have been hospitalized and 1,012 have died.

On Thursday, there were nine new Tampa Bay deaths. Manatee County reported five new deaths, Polk County reported one, Pinellas County reported two and Sarasota reported one.

Manatee County reported one new death in Friday morning’s update.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,020
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 158

Demographics of Cases
Men: 481
Women: 495

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 673
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 160

Demographics of Cases
Men: 301
Women: 331

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 315
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 110

Demographics of Cases
Men: 132
Women: 166

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 482
Deaths: 40
Hospitalizations: 119

Demographics of Cases
Men: 200
Women: 280

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 229
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 49

Demographics of Cases
Men: 110
Women: 112

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 387
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 119

Demographics of Cases
Men: 160
Women: 220

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 86
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 28

Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 95
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 48

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 4

Around the world, there are more than 2.73 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 192,000 people have died. The US has over 869,000 known cases and over 49,000 deaths.

However, there have been 751,501 recoveries across the world and 80,934 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss