Coronavirus in Florida: Cases surpass 30K, 1,012 reported deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 30,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
On Thursday, Florida reported 1,072 new cases and 60 new deaths across the state.
In Friday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 526 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,174. Over 4,600 people have been hospitalized and 1,012 have died.
On Thursday, there were nine new Tampa Bay deaths. Manatee County reported five new deaths, Polk County reported one, Pinellas County reported two and Sarasota reported one.
Manatee County reported one new death in Friday morning’s update.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,020
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 158
Demographics of Cases
Men: 481
Women: 495
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 673
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 160
Demographics of Cases
Men: 301
Women: 331
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 315
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 110
Demographics of Cases
Men: 132
Women: 166
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 482
Deaths: 40
Hospitalizations: 119
Demographics of Cases
Men: 200
Women: 280
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 229
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 49
Demographics of Cases
Men: 110
Women: 112
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 387
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 119
Demographics of Cases
Men: 160
Women: 220
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 86
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 28
Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 95
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 48
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3
Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 4
Around the world, there are more than 2.73 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 192,000 people have died. The US has over 869,000 known cases and over 49,000 deaths.
However, there have been 751,501 recoveries across the world and 80,934 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST STORIES: