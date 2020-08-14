Coronavirus impacting young Black Floridians disproportionately, data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Race has an important role in the demographics of Floridians dying from coronavirus, new data shows.

The state currently has more than 563,000 total COVID-19 cases, including 33,155 hospitalizations and 9,141 deaths. Of the deaths reported, Black Americans between the ages of 25 and 44 account for 44 percent of deaths, despite only making up 18 percent of the state’s population.

Research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Black Americans are at a 2.1 times higher risk of dying and 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than white Americans.

Nationally, there have been 23 cases per 10,000 white Americans, where there have been 62 cases per 10,000 Black Americans.

Also alarming is that Black Americans have a 4.7 times higher risk of being hospitalized with coronavirus than white, non-Hispanic people.

There are multiple factors contributing to African-Americans being at a higher risk, including healthcare access, utilization and housing, the CDC reports.

