Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the number of coronavirus cases pushing past 190 in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued sweeping new restrictions Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the virus.

At a press conference Tuesday, the governor announced Florida’s sixth death from the coronavirus, a nursing home patient in Broward County. He also said four University of Florida students had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 192, and leading the governor to call for remote learning at all Florida universities.

The governor also said all bars and nightclubs in the state must suspend service for 30 days, and that restaurant must limit capacity to 50%. All restaurant employees must be screened for the virus.

According to DeSantis, Florida has also banned gatherings of larger than 10 on beaches.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has monitored nearly 2,000 people. More than 800 have tested negative for the virus. Hundreds of test results are pending.

