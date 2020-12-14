Coronavirus fighting robot patrols Key West International Airport

(NBC) – A coronavirus fighting robot has begun patrolling Key West International Airport after hours.

The robot emits high-intensity ultraviolet UVC light that kills harmful pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The ultraviolet disinfection robot stands slightly under 6 feet tall and weighs over 300 pounds.

It can move around the airport autonomously once it has been programmed and “mapped” the space. An operator with a tablet oversees its progress.

It’s designed to remove 99.9 percent of pathogens including COVID-19.

According to the robots maker, Key West International Airport is among the first airports in the United States to acquire one of the sophisticated units that provides non-chemical disinfection.

Airport officials say the robot can disinfect the entire airport’s interior spaces in approximately two and a half hours.