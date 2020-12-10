Coronavirus-fighting robot patrolling Key West International Airport

(WFLA/NBC) – A coronavirus-fighting robot has begun patrolling the Key West International Airport after hours.

The robot emits high-intensity, ultraviolet UVC light that kills harmful pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The ultraviolet disinfection robot stands slightly under 6 feet tall and weighs over 300 pounds.

It can move around the airport autonomously once it has been programmed and has “mapped” the space.

An operator with a tablet oversees its progress.

It’s designed to remove 99.9% of pathogens, including COVID-19.

According to the robot’s maker, Key West International Airport is among the first airports in the United States to obtain one of the units.

Airport officials said the robot can disinfect the entire airport’s interior spaces in around two and a half hours.