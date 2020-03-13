Coronavirus closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have released information regarding their refund policies following Thursday night’s announcement both parks will be closed as of Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Disney World announced it will temporarily ban guests from the end of business Sunday through the rest of the month.

The theme park explained on their website that unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific tickets for March 12-31 will be automatically extended to use any day through Dec. 15, 2020.

If a guest is unable to visit the parks by that date, they can apply the value of the unused ticket to the purchase of another at a later date.

Florida Resident Discover Disney tickets may be used through July 31.

As for annual pass holders, Disney World confirmed passes will be extended by the number of days the parks are closed.

Guests who have not checked in for hotel stays between the closure dates can modify or cancel their Disney Resort room or Walt Disney Travel Company package up to their check-in date. Disney will provide refunds within seven days of the original check-in date if no action is taken.

Pre-paid dining and experience reservations during that time period will also be refunded.

Universal Orlando Resort will remain closed Monday, March 16 through the end of the month, just like Disney World.

The park stated, “we anticipate remaining closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.”

The theme park stated guests can call 877-801-9720 for more information.

University Orlando noted it is experiencing “unusually high call volumes at this time” and apologized, saying “we are working hard to provide a higher level of service and update our website to help serve all of our guests.”

Both theme parks noted they will pay hourly employees during park closures.

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

