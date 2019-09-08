Cops say Florida man beat, stabbed victim, lit body on fire

MIAMI (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man in what they called a brutal double murder.

Miami Dade police say Kerry Rossin beat and stabbed 33-year-old Lourdes Quinones earlier this week. As he was fleeing the scene, he choked and hit Kristin Marie Gooch in the head with a stick, then policy say he stomped on her head until she was lifeless.

Authorities said in a press release that the 27-year-old returned to the scene and doused Quinones’ body with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

Police said Friday he confessed to the deaths and was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.