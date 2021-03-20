Deputies: Married Florida teacher couple smoked marijuana with students

VIERA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities say two married high school teachers repeatedly gave students marijuana and smoked it with them at their Florida home.

An investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office found 50-year-old James Brand and 45-year-old Amy O-Reilly Brand consumed marijuana with students at their home on multiple occasions.

State child welfare officials received a complaint earlier this month that the Viera High School teachers allowed a girl under the age of 18 to use marijuana and have a sexual relationship with a man who was also living at the home.

The sheriff’s office said the Brand’s were taken to the Brevard County Jail where they are currently being held on a $12,500 bond.

The couple was charged Thursday with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.