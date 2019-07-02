Cops ask public to stop making fun of Florida drug suspect’s mugshot

A sheriff’s office has come to the defense of a suspected drug dealer from Florida after his mugshot was posted on their Facebook page.

Orlando Lopez, 43, of Palm Coast was pulled over in Robeson County, in North Carolina just north of the South Carolina border. A search of his vehicle turned up 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs would be about $10,600.

Lopez was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After his arrest, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Lopez’s mugshot onto Facebook and their followers were quick to mock his appearance due to his disfigured head, which is believed to be the result of a serious injury.

The negative discourse was enough to prompt the sheriff’s office to make a plea for civility.

“Even though this individual has been charged for committing a crime, he is still someone’s child/family member,” stated a post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “It is obvious that he has suffered some type of injury. Please refrain from making jokes/negative comments. Have a blessed day.”

Lopez was being held in the Robeson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.