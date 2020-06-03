Convicted felon charged after impersonating U.S. Marshal at George Floyd protest

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando man has been arrested after impersonating a U.S. Marshal at a George Floyd protest, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says John Mobley Jr., 36, got out of his vehicle, walked towards the protestors, and pulled out what appeared to be a law enforcement badge waving it at protestors saying, “Do you want to get arrested? Do you want to go to jail?” In response, a protester responded, “He’s a Marshal!”

Member of the Orlando Police Department approached Mobley after receiving reports he was in a crowd of people with a possible firearm.

Once in custody, it was determined that Mobley was in possession of a BB gun replica of a Glock pistol as well as possession of a silver set of metal handcuffs and a silver badge with the words “United States Marshal” written on the front.

If convicted, Mobley faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Mobley has two prior convictions for impersonating a member of law enforcement.

