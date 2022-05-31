WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old construction worker fell to her death from a 13th-floor balcony of a condominium complex in West Palm Beach.

Delores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce was working Saturday morning at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell. Police spokesman Mike Jachles says officials don’t know what happened.

She worked for a flooring company and was installing flooring just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

She fell to the second floor and died at the scene.

Police and the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are reviewing the case.

The building is 25 stories and expected to be completed next year.