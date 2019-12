PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A construction worker died after falling from a Florida hotel on Tuesday, authorities said.

Oslin Roely Lopez Jimenez, 20, had been working on the roof of the seven-story Beach Tower Resort in Panama City Beach, police said. He fell five stories, hit a second-floor awning and then rolled off to fall two more stories.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Panama City News Herald reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

