Construction ends as Interstate 4 toll lanes finally open

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It took seven years of almost constant construction and traffic snarls, but the new toll lanes have opened along Interstate 4 in central Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation officially opened the toll lanes that run through parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday.

The $2.4 billion project rebuilt 15 major interchanges and constructed and widened 140 bridges.

The project also included miles of sound walls and the creation of a toll-lane expressway within the median of I-4.

They dubbed the project I-4 Ultimate because state transportation officials said there will be no more expansions of the corridor running through central Florida.

