Connecticut teen arrested in with pot and a gun ‘lost’ in Florida 5 years ago

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teen was arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after authorities found him with a small amount of marijuana and a handgun reported missing from Florida.

The Hartford Courant reported that 19-year-old Wagner Vinicios Bastos De Souza was arrested on April 24 and charged with a half-dozen offenses, including carrying a pistol without a permit.

According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, officers received information he was selling marijuana and THC-infused products in Glastonbury and that he illegally carried a gun.

Task force members pulled him over in his car, where they found the marijuana and a .380-caliber Ruger pistol, officials said said. A check of the weapon found it was reported “lost” five years ago in Florida.

Bastos De Souza was arrested and posted a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear May 27 before a Manchester Superior Court judge..

It isn’t immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

