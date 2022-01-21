Connecticut mom left kids home alone while she vacationed in Florida, police say

WATERTOWN, Conn. (NBC) – A Connecticut mother is accused of leaving her two children home alone while she went to Florida with her boyfriend for a long weekend in November.

The woman, Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Watertown, works for Waterbury Public Schools and has been placed on leave pending the allegations, according to school officials.

Police said the children, who are under the age of 12, were left home alone for two days.

Watertown police say they were tipped off to the kids being home alone when Caviasca’s ex-husband went to the Watertown police station and reported that the children had missed school.

Court documents show Kerry’s ex-husband attempted to reach out to the children but wasn’t able to.

When he was able to access the cell phone he gave to one of the children, he found dozens of text messages between Caviasca and the children that weekend.

One text the children sent asked about what they would have for dinner. It said, “Hi mom what are we going to have for dinner.”

Caviasca responded, “Just eat candy,” and “whatever is downstairs,” according to court documents.

In another text exchange, one of the children asked if they “can go pee” Kerry responded, “quick, no lights.”

According to WVIT, when police went to Caviasca’s home on Dec. 17 with the children’s father, they asked her if she’d left the children home alone.

She told them that she’s gone to Florida, but she hadn’t left the children alone and her brother had been watching the children, according to court documents. When police questioned her further, saying the grandfather had gone to the home and hadn’t been able to reach anyone, she said no one had been home at the time.

Kerry’s ex-husband was granted emergency temporary custody by family court, according to court documents.

Waterbury Public Schools said in a statement, “Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

Caviasca was arrested on Jan. 15 and has been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.