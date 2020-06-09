Confederate monument comes down in Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Confederate statue at a park in downtown Jacksonville was removed overnight amid nationwide protests over racial inequality.

WJXT reports that crews were seen removing the monument at Hemming Park overnight, but it’s unclear who authorized the removal. After multiple discussions, the city had failed to reach an agreement over whether or not to reach the statue, the news station reported.

The statue’s removal comes amid a wave of Confederate memorial removals after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests over his death have continued over the past two weeks.

Virginia, which has the most Confederate memorials in the country, said it would remove four Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, including the six-story-tall statue of Robert E. Lee that looms over the street.

A large Confederate flag near Tampa was removed after protesters threatened to shut it down. The memorial where it stood was protected last week amid protests and some vandalism in the area.

