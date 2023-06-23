TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two years ago, in the middle of the night, a 40-year-old beachfront condominium in Surfside suddenly collapsed.

98 lives were lost.

First responders from across the state, including Hillsborough County, spent weeks combing through the rubble to recover the remains.

Ahead of this somber anniversary, federal investigators shared their early findings from the investigation into what caused the catastrophic collapse.

“This investigation is one of the most complex and challenging of its type ever undertaken,” said Glenn Bell, the co-lead investigator from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Bell said the building’s pool deck had a “severe strength deficiency.”

“The original structural design of the slabs and the slab column connections in the pool deck fell well short of the applicable building code,” he said.

In the aftermath of the collapse, aging condo buildings in Florida have come under increased scrutiny. In South Florida alone, more than two dozen buildings have been evacuated and deemed unsafe since the tragedy.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a condo safety bill into law that requires more frequent inspections.

The recertification of buildings over three stories tall is now required after 30 years or 25 years if they’re located within three miles of the coast.

In Tampa Bay, real estate attorney Alicia Seward said condominium associations are raising fees because they have to build up reserve funds for repairs.

“There’s certainly a concern that with the increased expense that they would certainly not be able to afford to live there,” she said.

Seward said it can be a challenge for condo associations to find engineers who can complete the inspections.

“So there is a backlog in being able to get the required studies done, to begin with, so that’s a high concern,” Seward said.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, who represents Surfside, warned about a shortage of structural engineers to make sure all of Florida’s high-rise condo buildings are safe. A year ago, a judge approved a $1.2 billion dollar settlement for owners of damaged property and the families of the Surfside victims.