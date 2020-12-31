Condo association accused of detaining Florida couple over COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple is suing their condominium association, claiming they were detained in their home against their will after testing positive for COVID-19.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, Steven and Nancy Iscowitz said the association at Palmetto Park at Mizner Park in Boca Raton deactivated their key fobs after they tested positive in July. That prevented them from accessing the building’s common areas.
They’re seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for false imprisonment, invasion of privacy and negligence.
The lawsuit claims the association violated their trust by publicly disclosing their positive tests.
The association had asked residents to alert them if they tested positive.
