Community vigil held for Florida officer who remains hospitalized after being shot in head

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – Flashing lights, a massive American flag, and the well-wishes of an entire community. Daytona Beach turned out Tuesday night for a vigil, held in honor of Officer Jason Raynor. He was shot in the line of duty last week and has been recovering at Halifax Hospital ever since.

Tow truckers from across Central Florida came out to Halifax Health Medical Center Tuesday night to show their support for Officer Raynor and his family.

“We just need the family to know that we are here. The community backs them,” said Amanda Balboa, of Arrow Service and Towing.

Raynor had approached 29-year-old Othal Wallace, who was sitting in a parked car, when he was shot in the head.

“There’s a scripture that comes to mind that says, ‘What the devil meant for evil, God used for good,'” the police chaplain said during the officer’s vigil.

The group of tow truckers held a short prayer service in the hospital’s parking lot, then hopped in their rigs and did a lap, honking and cheering the whole way.

“We’ve got to let them know we’re here for them,” Balboa said.

The police chaplain said the family watched this show of support from Raynor’s hospital room and were blown away by the display. But it wasn’t just a display; organizers also collected donations that will be given directly to the family.