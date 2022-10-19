MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A 911 call released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office captured the moments an OnlyFans and Instagram model called for help after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

Courtney Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, dialed 911 after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the chest in their condo building on April 3.

Throughout the 911 call, Obumseli can be heard in the background while Clenney speaks with an operator.

“I’m going to die. I can’t feel my arms,” Obumseli said. “I can’t feel my arms.”

WTVJ reported that Clenney can be heard apologizing to her boyfriend, saying, “Baby, I’m so sorry.”

“My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound!” Clenney said in the call. “Please God, please. Come save my boyfriend!”

Obumseli later died from his injuries. Clenney was arrested in August and charged with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Miami police released a video that showed Clenney speaking with officers just days before the deadly stabbing.

Clenney, who was visibly upset in the bodycam footage from April 1, had asked for a restraining order against Obumseli.

In the video obtained by WTVJ, a building employee explained to officers that he was the one who called the police. The employee said Obumseli had been hanging out in the lobby because Clenney didn’t want him in their apartment. He said Obumseli charged at Clenney at one point.

The employee told officers that it wasn’t the first time police were called on the couple and that they were in the process of being evicted.

Near the end of the video, officers told Clenney that a restraining order has to go through the courts. They told her there was nothing they could do since Obumseli lives with her and wasn’t trespassing.

Two days later, authorities said Clenney stabbed Obumseli to death in their apartment.

WTVJ reported that Clenney’s attorneys have said that she was acting in self-defense.

The news station reported that Miami-Dade prosecutors said the couple was “involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship” but said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence.

Clenney remains in jail as she waits for a trial.