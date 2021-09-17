‘Come here baby!’: Body cam video shows Florida deputies scramble to save cats, dogs during deadly shelter fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — New body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies’ efforts to save the animals trapped in the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando fire Wednesday night.

That night, 23 cats died after the fire ravaged the shelter, but all the dogs were saved, the shelter said. Four other cats were also said to be missing, as of Thursday.

The video shows deputies rush to get the animals out as fast as possible before the fire became too much of a threat, even carrying out dogs in their arms at some points.’

In total, 45 cats and 26 dogs were rescued, according to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.